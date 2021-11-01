United Nations: The years between 2015 and 2021 may be the warmest in history

World Meteorological Organization HIM-HER-IT warned that the last seven Years will be more warm In all history. Photo: Reuters.

Petteri Taalas, General Secretary De La World Meteorological Organization (OMM) from HIM-HER-IT, warned in a report that the seven Years From 2015 to 2021, they could be the most warm Record throughout history, because of global warming that humanity has not fought.

Unprecedented concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and the associated accumulated heat have pushed the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for present and future generations.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/TTfHaeuAMC – World Meteorological Organization (WMO) October 31, 2021

an agency United Nations Organization (HIM-HER-IT) explained that greenhouse gas concentrations reached a new record in 2020; He warned that the world was entering an “uncharted territory” to achieve the goals of limiting rising temperatures.

We broke records in carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide. It is a negative trend that has been observed for decades and continues this year. Carbon dioxide emissions fell 5.6% last year due to covid-19 lockdownBut it is already increasing as it is (other pollutants).”.

The Years Plus warm

Carbon dioxide increased 413.2 ppm in 2020

Increases more than the average rate over the past decade

after announcing Years Plus warm In history, agency HIM-HER-IT Note that the current rate of increase in greenhouse gases, It would cause the temperature to rise “Much higher” than the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average for this century.

A dam in Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, suffers from drought and human pollution, in May 2021. Photo: Quartoscuro.

Greenhouse gas concentrations lead to climate change: HIM-HER-IT He pointed out that if a person mitigates it, he will gradually eliminate the negative trend In climate around 2060. The opposite means melting glaciers and rising sea levels.

HIM-HER-IT: last chance

a report HIM-HER-IT Over the Years Plus warm He cited concerns about the ability of oceans and land to absorb half of carbon dioxide emissions: Ocean absorption will be reduced due to rising sea surface temperatures and other factors.

Photo: Reuters.