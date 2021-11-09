Aggretsuko season 4 confirms premiere date in preview – Kudasai

during the event Netflix Japan Festival 2021 It has been confirmed that the fourth season of the anime is based on a character SanrioAnd Agritsuko (aggressive ritsko), his first show on the podium Netflix worldwide on December 16th.

The original series premiered its first season in April 2018, followed by a second season in June 2019 and a third season in August 2020, to amass a total of 30 episodes so far. The character first appeared in a series of animated shorts produced by studios. fan works It was released between April 2016 and March 2018.

throw you

  • caulip Like Retsuko.
  • sota naked as tun manager.
  • Rina Inoue Like Fenneko.
  • Shingo Kato like Haida.
  • Maki Tsuruta As a manager.
  • kumigumi koiwasaki Komo Mrs. Washimi.
  • Rina Inoue Kumo Tsunoda.
  • sota naked like komia.
  • Maki Tsuruta Kumo Tsubuni.

production team

  • rare (Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai!And Medamayaki no Kimi Itsu Tsubusu?And Yawaraka SenchaHe was responsible for directing the third season in studios fan worksAs well as writing and supervising texts.
  • Kelly LuegenbeilAnd kata sakamotoAnd Yuichiro Shimomura Others took care of the production.

Aggretsuko Summary

Retsuko is a red panda who works in the accounting department of her dream company. But it turns out that her bosses and co-workers are forcing her to take on increasingly impossible tasks. Retsuko complies with her without saying a word, however, somehow he must vent all the anger and pressure accumulated in the work day…

Source: Official Twitter account

Written by Sanrio Co., Ltd. © 2020 SANRIO CO., LTD.

