DLC delves into Kamilo and CJ’s relationship in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

after the new Nintendo Direct And Update version 2.0Now we have interesting details related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are actively talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to Nintendo Direct and the game update we saw recently. Remember it is already available New features in the game, offered early.

You know, fans already have great news, so it’s definitely great that they can now receive this content. Including the possibility of creating Houses of special characters As part of the paid DLC Happy Home Paradise.

However, there seems to be a rather interesting hidden detail: if we can convince Camille To create a holiday home for you, this will be brought to CJ with him. Remember that there may be roommates in the downloadable content, but this detail has caught fans’ attention especially because it’s something that happens automatically.

In this way, Nintendo shows that there is indeed a connection between these two characters. At the launch of New Horizons, it was speculated that it could be a romantic relationship, but this was never confirmed. Official game guide mentioned That they were roommates, and that DLC now shows.

Here’s their home by the way pic.twitter.com/c1psscmUBJ – Jack Chuck 🐺 (quoththejackdaw) November 8, 2021

what do you think? If you’re interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the update news, at this link.