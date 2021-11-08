DLC delves into Kamilo and CJ’s relationship in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

31 mins ago Leo Adkins

after the new Nintendo Direct And Update version 2.0Now we have interesting details related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are actively talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to Nintendo Direct and the game update we saw recently. Remember it is already available New features in the game, offered early.

You know, fans already have great news, so it’s definitely great that they can now receive this content. Including the possibility of creating Houses of special characters As part of the paid DLC Happy Home Paradise.

However, there seems to be a rather interesting hidden detail: if we can convince Camille To create a holiday home for you, this will be brought to CJ with him. Remember that there may be roommates in the downloadable content, but this detail has caught fans’ attention especially because it’s something that happens automatically.

In this way, Nintendo shows that there is indeed a connection between these two characters. At the launch of New Horizons, it was speculated that it could be a romantic relationship, but this was never confirmed. Official game guide mentioned That they were roommates, and that DLC now shows.

what do you think? If you’re interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the update news, at this link.

More Stories

Konami explains why Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D is temporarily removed from the Nintendo 3DS eShop – Nintenderos

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

“I feel really bad,” FF XIV producer apologizes on the verge of tears for delaying Endwalker

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to get Google Pixel 6 magic eraser on any Google phone

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Microsoft introduces Loop: a new Office tool that brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams functionality into one place

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Meet the 30 new emojis available | Applications | Smartphone | technology | Meaning | nnnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

These are all new DIY recipes from Estela in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

MUNCYT of A Coruña celebrates Science Week with special activities

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

Dominican League, a possible door for the return of Hanley Ramirez to the United States

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

DLC delves into Kamilo and CJ’s relationship in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

31 mins ago Leo Adkins

The passenger who started the medical emergency at Palma de Mallorca airport had already been detained in Spain in 2020

35 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

“Aba Taano” presents his African gospel from Uganda in Lyon

36 mins ago Leland Griffith