Konami explains why Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D is temporarily removed from the Nintendo 3DS eShop – Nintenderos

Here is an interesting message regarding one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo 3DS catalog. We are talking in this case from Metal Gear Solid: 3D Eating Snake.

In the text below, Konami shares that the game should do just that They can be temporarily removed from the online store Reasons for renewing the license. In all, 12 games are paused.

We are currently renewing licenses for select historical footage used in the game, so we have taken the temporary decision to begin suspending the worldwide sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these digital games globally effective November 8, 2021. We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase again. Thank you for your continued support of the Metal Gear series.

And these are all the retreat games:

・ PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

・PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

・PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID HD Collection

・ PlayStation ™ Now METAL GEAR SOLID HD Collection

・ Xbox 360 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3

・Nintendo 3DS METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D

・ GOG.com METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SOLID

・NVIDIA® SHIELD™ METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TV

・ NVIDIA® SHIELD™ METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

