“I feel really bad,” FF XIV producer apologizes on the verge of tears for delaying Endwalker

This weekend, Square Enix ad who – which Endwalker, the next expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, it was late. This is news that disappointed the community, but deeply hurt Naoki Yoshida, the director and producer of the project, who apologized to tears for the delay.

In a special broadcast, Naoki Yoshida announced that Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, The expansion scheduled for this month, will now run through December 7. This represents a two-week delay, which is very small since it will make the dilation as best as possible.

Although many think the wait is worth it and they have no problem with being late, Yoshida feels bad for various reasons. One is because it is the first time in your career that you have to delay a project that already has a release date. The other is that society fails to take days off to enjoy Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

“I understand that some of you might have taken a few days off for this and I know that because people were getting ready… We tried to think if there was any way [de cumplir con la fecha de lanzamiento original]Yoshida said as she seemed to wipe her tears. Could we have corrected the situation or taken a bold step and cut some elements? But unfortunately this is not how we make our content, so this time we wanted to prioritize offering you the best quality. Again, I’m really sorry that this happened.”

In case you missed it: Final Fantasy XIV It is the most successful and profitable installment in the series.

Yoshida put her heart in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Later, Yoshida admitted that he is emotionally committed Endwalker. This is because it will be the biggest expansion you’ll get Final Fantasy XIV, in addition to connecting several loose ends that have been around for years.

“I didn’t even realize that I put in too much of myself and that my feelings were connected to the expansion. I wasn’t expected to feel this way about it, but I think players understand that it’s not just an end, but it will connect many loose ends in the history of the saga,” Yoshida said.

Discover: creator Final Fantasy Been completed Final Fantasy XIV And all its expansions in one month.

What do you think of Yoshida’s reaction? Tell us in the comments.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker It arrives on December 7, 2021. Early access players will be able to start playing on December 3. Remember that Here You will find more news regarding this expansion in the popular MMO game.

