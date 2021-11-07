How to get Google Pixel 6 magic eraser on any Google phone

The Pixel 6’s magic eraser isn’t finally exclusive. They figured out a way to get this feature on every other Pixel before it.

Among the many new Google Pixel 6 y Pixel 6 Pro, a new function called “magic eraser” which enables Easily remove unwanted objects from photos, take advantage of techniques machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Although this is one of the exclusive functions of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, It can be used in previous models of the Pixel series Without the need to use third-party tools. To do this, you just have to perform a simple process that we will explain below.

So you can get the Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser on your previous Pixel phone

The Google Pixel 6 magic eraser can be used on any other Pixel phone, as long as it is Updated to Android 12.

In addition, in order to carry out the operation, it will be necessary Download APK Installer, a tool that allows Easily install Android app packages. , that will be used for Install the Google Photos version Which includes the magic eraser function.

Those who are not familiar with this feature should know that it is a file The built-in photo tool, which allows you to remove objects or people from photos Easily, just by touching the item to be deleted. In the photo below these lines you can see her work in more detail:

The process to follow to use the magic eraser on any Pixel is as follows:

Download APKM file from file The latest available version of Google Photos On a Pixel phone running Android 12. Abre Split APK Installer (SAI). Hit “Install APKs”, and in the file explorer choose the file you downloaded in the previous step. Press “Install” and give SAI access to the necessary permissions to be able to install third-party applications. In the Google Photos notification that will appear on the screen, tap Update.

That’s it. Now you will have updated your version of Google Photos to the latest version available, with Magic Eraser included. To use it, you just have to Open an image and hit the edit button and hit “Tools”Where will you see a file? New eraser function.

