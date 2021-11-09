Xbox Game Pass will give you a Crunchyroll to watch Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more anime

51 mins ago Leo Adkins

Editorial: the games / Facebook social networking site / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord / Forums / cable

Xbox Game Pass Not only does it stand out for its excellent and attractive game catalog, but it also offers month after month additional bonuses to its subscribers. Xbox recently hinted at this Something orange was on its way to service And we finally know what it’s all about.

There is very good news for anime fans that the service will now provide free access to it Crunchy RollPopular Anime platform owned by Sony. Thanks to this, it is enough to be a user of Xbox Game Pass to enjoy series like Demon SlayerAnd piece And much more.

Discover: Forza Horizon 5 It debuted and is coming to Xbox Game Pass along with more titles

How do you get Crunchyroll with your Xbox Game Pass subscription?

Previously, Crunchyroll offered its subscribers months of Xbox Game Pass. Now, Microsoft will give 72 days of premium access to the anime service. If you are interested in this attractive promotion, keep in mind that you must meet requirements to take advantage of it.

Crunchyroll will join the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks or perks. New users with this type of subscription will have access to the animation platform and will be able to enjoy ad-free content.

The feature will be released in the next few hours and can be obtained from the benefits section of the service on Xbox consoles, the Xbox app on PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Once you get this bonus, simply visit the Crunchyroll website to activate your subscription. It is important to claim the offer before February 8, 2022, which is the day it will no longer be available.

Xbox explained that the feature is aimed at new Crunchyroll customers and that only one access code can be obtained per account. Offer valid for all regions except Japan, Korea and other countries in Asia.

In case you missed it: Xbox Game Pass recibirá GTA San Andreas And more great games

We recommend you to visit this page To read all the news about Xbox Game Pass. Secondly, Here You’ll find more information about Xbox in general.

Related video: The best Microsoft exclusive is Xbox Game Pass

More Stories

Aggretsuko season 4 confirms premiere date in preview – Kudasai

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

DLC delves into Kamilo and CJ’s relationship in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Konami explains why Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D is temporarily removed from the Nintendo 3DS eShop – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

“I feel really bad,” FF XIV producer apologizes on the verge of tears for delaying Endwalker

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to get Google Pixel 6 magic eraser on any Google phone

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Microsoft introduces Loop: a new Office tool that brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams functionality into one place

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Big Bang | The origin of the universe may not exist – science – life

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Mexican national team: “Bouto” is Mexico’s damned cry | Sports

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Xbox Game Pass will give you a Crunchyroll to watch Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more anime

51 mins ago Leo Adkins

Logical puzzle | November 2021 | Helmets without visors should be located in the photo: only 2% have overcome this viral challenge | visual puzzle | Mexico

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Where and at what time do you see the Mexico-USA match

55 mins ago Leland Griffith