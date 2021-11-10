The two most important Samsung devices of 2020 receive Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Samsung debuted the new beta version of its One UI 4.0 firmware with Android 12 also in the Galaxy Note20, the last of the Note class.

Samsung continues to work with Android 12 To become one of the first manufacturers to do your customization One UI with the latest Android base, despite the release of the South Korean giant so far beta For audience only Galaxy S21And Galaxy Z Flip 3 And Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In the past days, however, we’ve known the intention to launch very soon One UI 4.0 for Galaxy S20 And smartphones entered the last cycle of 2020, it made sense The last Galaxy Note in history was also in the aggregators of Android 12 With beta For an audience that has already been launched directly in your case.

buddies xda developers, which is the most productive forum on the Android scene, many users are already reporting about Start Android 12 Test In the Galaxy Note 20 The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, what’s more This time directly in Europe And not in South Korea or India where One UI versions of the Galaxy Z foldable device are being tested.

After the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, the latest Galaxy Note20 will be the fourth Samsung family to be updated to Android 12 using One UI 4.0, with a public “betas” version launched in the UK.

Best news of One UI 4 with Android 12 in video

Apparently, users of the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra will have to wait a little longer, but that will not be the case with Another Galaxy Note that you will see lightSince Samsung has already started the Android 12 testing program on these devices with a first release Reply to build N98xxXXU3ZUK1.

this program beta it has been Posted as usual on Samsung MembersEligible users can directly sign up to receive the upgrade package within minutes. Unfortunately, the tests are limited. Confirmed now in the UK And some other European markets… Does anyone in Spain have a Galaxy Note20 to confirm availability?

Also note that Samsung kept the bootloader in these first versions beta From One UI 4.0, so It is possible to go back to the previous stable version without major problems In case we don’t like the new firmware or it doesn’t work as well as we hope.

If you are one of the most Birds morning And you have a Galaxy Note20 or Note 20 Ultra in your pockets, right here We leave you a direct link to Samsung Members So you can run to see if you qualify for the program betaAnd, if you’re not patient, the Galaxy Note20 is at that rate They will definitely get the stable Android 12 before the end of 2021 Like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z.

