Air travel? These are the countries in the world that do not have airports on their territory

If you are planning your next trip and wondering which countries in the world do not have airports, you have come to the right place to find out, because with this information you will be able to plan your trip. These places are among the most beautiful and famous places in the world.

If you are planning a trip to one of these wonderful European destinations, do not worry about the lack of airports on its territory, because with a little planning and organization, getting there will be easy and you will be able to Enjoy famous sites around the world.

Which countries do not have airports?

Get ready to live a unique experience and discover the magic of these countries that, despite their size, have a lot to offer to brave travelers like you, and without a doubt, Visiting them will be a unique experience, even though you cannot reach them directly by plane.

Vatican

Let's start with Vatican City, a small independent state located within the city of Rome, Italy. Although it is one of the most visited destinations in the world due to its religious and cultural importance, it does not have its own airport. However, don't worry, getting there is very easy, since it is very close to Rome Fiumicino International Airport.

Andorra

Another country that does not have an airport is Andorra, a small principality located between France and Spain. Although it doesn't have its own airport, getting there is a treat, as you can enjoy a scenic road trip through the magnificent mountain landscape of the Pyrenees.

the Saint Navy

Another small independent country located in Italy does not have its own airport. However, you can easily get there by car or bus from nearby Italian cities such as Rimini or Bologna.

Monaco

And last but not least, Monaco, a small principality located on the Mediterranean coast between France and Italy. Although it is known for its luxurious casinos and glamorous lifestyle, it does not have its own airport. The most common way to get there is via Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport in France, which is located just a few kilometers away.