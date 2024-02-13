Latin America will break its pre-pandemic record for international visitors

Latin America will receive 12% more international visitors in the first half of this year, exceeding 2019 peak levels, according to forecasts by the World Travel Council (WTTC) and data analysis firm ForwardKeys.

Analysis by both organizations indicates that Mexico, among the region's key destinations, will achieve 31% growth in international visitor arrivals for this first quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

El Salvador will see the largest growth in international arrivals, with an estimated 157% growth in arrivals, and Nicaragua at 142%, according to the information.

Guatemala will see a 52% growth in arrivals; Honduras 49%; Costa Rica 35%; and Colombia 24%.

According to WTTC and ForwardKeys, the growth in demand was reflected in increased passenger capacity by airlines in the region, with the number of seats during the first half of this year exceeding 2019 levels by 16%.

“Latin America’s commitment to travel and tourism is reflected not only in positive data, but in the efforts of the public and private spheres to drive growth in this sector,” said Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC.

“The region will see a staggering 12% increase in international visitor arrivals during the first half of this year, exceeding peak levels in 2019. This underscores the key role that Latin America plays in the global tourism landscape, marking a significant milestone in its growth. He added:” “Reaffirming its appeal to international travellers.”

“Latin America is experiencing exceptional growth in international visitor arrivals, which reflects not only the commitment of local governments to the sector, but also the joint effort with the private sector to promote tourism growth in the region,” noted Olivier Ponti, Vice President of Insights at ForwardKeys.

“The ability to anticipate and understand travel trends has allowed these destinations to effectively adapt their strategies, attract travelers and extend their stays. This data-driven approach not only drives tourism growth, but also creates significant opportunities for visitor spending in Latin America,” he added.

The WTTC and ForwardKeys analysis indicates that approximately 70% of travelers will make medium stays in Latin America (ranging from 4 to 13 nights), while short and long stays represent smaller percentages among travelers, 7% and 23%, respectively.

