Alert in the Pentagon area in the United States after news of shooting in the area | international | News

A local television station showed a number of ambulances and police cars outside the Pentagon.

The US Defense Department’s security services reported that the US Department of Defense was on high alert Tuesday morning due to gunfire in the area.

Staff were called by a megaphone to stay inside the building after several shots were heard at a subway station located a few meters from the majestic military complex in Arlington, on the outskirts of Washington.

The Pentagon is currently closed due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. “We ask the public to avoid the area,” the Pentagon Security Force said in a statement posted on its Twitter account.

The Pentagon is currently closed due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will come. – Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

“Units are responding to an active violent incident reported in the Pentagon metro area,” the Arlington County Fire Department wrote on Twitter, noting that the scene was still “active” and that “several patients” were found.

Local television station WUSA showed several ambulances and police cars outside the Pentagon. (I)