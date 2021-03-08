All premieres on the platform in January
Disney + The year 2021 starts with a large number of the first show On your platform, from FilmsAnd the a series And special content that you can enjoy as much as you want, with your family and loved ones only on the streaming platform.
For this first month of the year comes a fairly comprehensive catalog from the first showUntil you start the year with the best way of seeing you a series s Films Favorite. In addition, this is only the tip of the iceberg, as throughout the year there will be great productions that you cannot miss for any reason.
Among the most famous releases in January is WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series that will follow the story of Wanda and Vision living in a “perfect” reality until the various events begin to unravel; With quality on par with movies, WandaVision will mark a before and after superhero series.
In the same way, you will be able to revisit your favorite shows from years ago, due to the presence of many classic shows through the premieres of the platform. DisneySo you can dive into your childhood or teenage years as many times as you want from the comfort of your home.
Without further ado, here’s the full list:
Films
Magic Camp
Premiere: January 15th
Evan the only one
the first show: January 22
The epic
Premiere: January 8
Dr. Doolittle 3
Premiere: January 15th
Eragon
Premiere: January 15th
Everest trip
Premiere: January 15th
The revolution of the sexes
Premiere: January 15th
The Book of Life
Premiere: January 22
In search of Amelia
Premiere: January 22
Wild Uganda
Premiere: January 22
The total rhythm
Premiere: January 22
Girl and Girl 2
Premiere: January 22
Remona and Bizz
Premiere: January 29
Zipper
Premiere: January 29
PREMIERE Series
Much Beyond: Creating a Frozen II
Premiere: January 8
Marvel Studios Legends
Premiere: January 8
WandaVision
Premiere: January 15th
A dog’s life with Bill Farmer
Premiere: January 15th
The Muppets Ahora
Premiere: January 22
Pixar Popcorn
Premiere: January 22
High School Musical: Music: Sing Along
Premiere: January 22
Marvel 616
Premiere: January 29
Clarillo Park
Premiere: January 8
art-attack
Season 3.
Premiere: January 8
Tinker science
The third and fourth season
Premiere: January 8
Trainers: animal delivery service
Premiere: January 15th
When the bell rings
Premiere: January 15th
Veterinary Secrets
Season 2.
Premiere: January 22
Tinker science
The fifth and sixth season
Premiere: January 22
You made me beautiful, Betty.
Premiere: January 29
Kikiwaka camp
Premiere: January 29
Pajama party
Season 2 and 3.
Premiere: January 15th
Special offers
High School Musical: Musical: Series: Special
Premiere: January 15th
Authentic Latin American products
Arnoldo Restaurant
short
bluish
Premiere: January 15th
Disney Junior Lullabies
Premiere: January 29
