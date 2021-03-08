All premieres on the platform in January

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Disney + The year 2021 starts with a large number of the first show On your platform, from FilmsAnd the a series And special content that you can enjoy as much as you want, with your family and loved ones only on the streaming platform.

For this first month of the year comes a fairly comprehensive catalog from the first showUntil you start the year with the best way of seeing you a series s Films Favorite. In addition, this is only the tip of the iceberg, as throughout the year there will be great productions that you cannot miss for any reason.

Among the most famous releases in January is WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series that will follow the story of Wanda and Vision living in a “perfect” reality until the various events begin to unravel; With quality on par with movies, WandaVision will mark a before and after superhero series.

In the same way, you will be able to revisit your favorite shows from years ago, due to the presence of many classic shows through the premieres of the platform. DisneySo you can dive into your childhood or teenage years as many times as you want from the comfort of your home.

Without further ado, here’s the full list:

Films

Magic Camp

Premiere: January 15th

Evan the only one

the first show: January 22

The epic

Premiere: January 8

Dr. Doolittle 3

Premiere: January 15th

Eragon

Premiere: January 15th

Everest trip

Premiere: January 15th

The revolution of the sexes

Premiere: January 15th

The Book of Life

Premiere: January 22

In search of Amelia

Premiere: January 22

Wild Uganda

Premiere: January 22

The total rhythm

Premiere: January 22

Girl and Girl 2

Premiere: January 22

Remona and Bizz

Premiere: January 29

Zipper

Premiere: January 29

PREMIERE Series

Much Beyond: Creating a Frozen II

Premiere: January 8

Marvel Studios Legends

Premiere: January 8

WandaVision

Premiere: January 15th

A dog’s life with Bill Farmer

Premiere: January 15th

The Muppets Ahora

Premiere: January 22

Pixar Popcorn

Premiere: January 22

High School Musical: Music: Sing Along

Premiere: January 22

Marvel 616

Premiere: January 29

Clarillo Park

Premiere: January 8

art-attack

Season 3.

Premiere: January 8

Tinker science

The third and fourth season

Premiere: January 8

Trainers: animal delivery service

Premiere: January 15th

When the bell rings

Premiere: January 15th

Veterinary Secrets

Season 2.

Premiere: January 22

Tinker science

The fifth and sixth season

Premiere: January 22

You made me beautiful, Betty.

Premiere: January 29

Kikiwaka camp

Premiere: January 29

Pajama party

Season 2 and 3.

Premiere: January 15th

Special offers

High School Musical: Musical: Series: Special

Premiere: January 15th

Authentic Latin American products

Arnoldo Restaurant

short

bluish

Premiere: January 15th

Disney Junior Lullabies

Premiere: January 29

The image is owned by Disney
Hawkeye: First Pictures of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop for the Disney Plus Series

More Stories

“La Llorona” won the “LEJA Awards” in the United States

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Reyes tied for the world championship in the film finale

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

NETFLIX: On NBA All-Star Game Day, we recommend 5 BASKETBALL DOCUMENTS

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Joya Awards 2021. I am no longer here, losing with the oblivion that we will be

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Adele shocked her fans with an unexpected announcement

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The Spanish manufacturer “Gambito de Dama” already has a waiting list: “We do not accept any other requests”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

All premieres on the platform in January

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Uganda: Opposition calls for “active measures” before the elections

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The United States sends another warning to Iran with bombers

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Cepillín health deteriorates. Enter Intensive Therapy

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Today, Free Fire released these new redemption codes on March 7, 2021 | Today | Mexico | Spain | Garina | Diary | Free Swag | Redeem the code | SPORTS-PLAY

5 hours ago Leo Adkins