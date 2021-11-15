‘Allied commitment required’: Polish PM demands ‘concrete measures’ from NATO on border with Belarus

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

November 15, 2021 03:17 GMT

According to the president, in the framework of the upcoming summit of the European Council, the expansion of sanctions against Minsk, including the complete closure of the borders, will be studied.

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, believes that words can no longer resolve the situation at the border with Belarus, which is why NATO intervention is necessary to alleviate the migration crisis, as reported in to interview With the agency PAP.

According to Moraviki, his talks with Latvia and Lithuania this weekend dealt with the possibility of recalling Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which stipulates that allied nations will consult with each other when any of the members considers their territorial integrity to be threatened.

“It seems that more and more is needed,” the Polish prime minister said. “Because it is not enough to publicly express our concern now Concrete actions and commitment from the entire Alliance are needed“he added.

Similarly, the President indicated that within the framework of the upcoming European Council summit, requested by Poland, the expansion of sanctions against Minsk, including the complete closure of the borders, will be considered.

The migration crisis erupted at the border between Poland and Belarus as a result of the influx of illegal immigrants from the Middle East seeking to enter the European Union through Belarusian territory.

More Stories

Media reported that an investment group is buying the Trump Hotel in Washington

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A man who spent 23 years without paying his mortgage was evicted from a home in the US

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

COP26 chief apologizes in tears over climate summit outcome (video)

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Opposition welcomes OAS disqualification from elections in Nicaragua

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

COVID-19 recovery in Germany Transmission tests

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico expresses its “concerns” after the Nicaraguan elections: Ambassador

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Canonja continues Science Week events

1 min ago Mia Thompson

Mali approaches the World Cup finals for the first time

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Whatsapp | What is that? Why is it called this way | name | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

‘Allied commitment required’: Polish PM demands ‘concrete measures’ from NATO on border with Belarus

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States and Canada, the two rivals now holding the Mexican national team

8 mins ago Leland Griffith