‘Allied commitment required’: Polish PM demands ‘concrete measures’ from NATO on border with Belarus

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, believes that words can no longer resolve the situation at the border with Belarus, which is why NATO intervention is necessary to alleviate the migration crisis, as reported in to interview With the agency PAP.

According to Moraviki, his talks with Latvia and Lithuania this weekend dealt with the possibility of recalling Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which stipulates that allied nations will consult with each other when any of the members considers their territorial integrity to be threatened.

“It seems that more and more is needed,” the Polish prime minister said. “Because it is not enough to publicly express our concern now Concrete actions and commitment from the entire Alliance are needed“he added.

Similarly, the President indicated that within the framework of the upcoming European Council summit, requested by Poland, the expansion of sanctions against Minsk, including the complete closure of the borders, will be considered.

The migration crisis erupted at the border between Poland and Belarus as a result of the influx of illegal immigrants from the Middle East seeking to enter the European Union through Belarusian territory.