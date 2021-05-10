America Focuses On Grafting More Americans: White House Jeff Zents

The goal is for 70% to have at least one dose by July 4. Photo: AFP

America turns the page Coronavirus pandemic And US health officials It is now focusing on vaccinating more AmericansJeff Zentes, the White House response coordinator for COVID-19, said Sunday.

“I say we are turning the pageZentes said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“The task now is to continue building confidence and vaccinating enough Americans to mitigate the spread of the virus and its variants.”

U.S. health officials are campaigning Overcoming doubts about vaccines and making them as easy as possible, In order to achieve a goal President Joe Biden from what 70% of Americans have at least one dose on July 4, The country’s independence day.

This was said by Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior White House adviser on the Coronavirus A further increase in coronavirus infections is unlikely If Biden’s goal is achieved or exceeded.

“The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the less likely it is that there will be a significant increase in a season such as autumn or next winter.”Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

“This is the reason for vaccinations They are very important. This is the primary card that we have now and that we did not have it last fall or last winter, “Fauci added.

The United States is multiplying its initiatives with a vaccine against COVID-19

On United States (European Union) The Initiatives to convince undecided For vaccination Against COVID-19Among them are donating beer, cakes, flowers and even a few dollars.

The daily amount of daily doses is decreasing and the authorities want to convince the indifferent or skeptic to vaccinate against it. Covid-19.

To this end, it has announced alliances with supermarkets to ensure promotions for buyers who will be vaccinated. Some Major sporting leagues also offer free tickets Or discounts at stores, said Andy Slavitt, a White House adviser on combating COVID-19.