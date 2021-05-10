Trump’s “Big Lie” is endangering Republicans

Washington- Loyalty to a lie has become a test of loyalty to Donald Trump and a means of self-preservation for Republicans.

Trump’s false allegations about the stolen elections did not save his presidency, as high and low courts, state governments, and ultimately Congress rallied in the chaos of the uprising fueled by his grievances, affirming his legitimacy for his defeat and the sincerity of the process. That led to that.

Now these accusations of “the big lie”, which were no closer to the truth than they used to be, are starting to take a second wind.

Republicans are expected to believe lies, pretend to do so, or, at least, not let know that they are not. Trump or his supporters have criticized Republican leaders in the state from Georgia to Arizona for opposing the lies.

Everyone involved in Trump’s ongoing campaign claims agrees that the “big lie” is the point. President Joe Biden says so. Cheney said so. Dominion Voting Systems alleges in a class action that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani “fabricated and spread the” big lie. “

Trump tried to fit the phrase by turning it against his accusers, a pattern of his presidency when he criticized “fake news” after he himself criticized it.

“The rigged presidential election of 2020, starting today, will be known as the big lie!” She said in a statement last week.

Trump led his party in elections that cost Republicans the presidency and majority in the Senate, while preventing them from taking office in the House of Representatives. Despite all this, Trump’s powerful faction in the party is on the rise as Republicans are betting on the energy and emotions of his main supporters in the focus of next year’s midterm elections.

This gamble requires a suspension of disbelief when Trump makes his impressive claims about a fraudulent election.

The trick developed in Florida when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantes organized a fake signing ceremony on Fox News last Thursday on a bill he had already signed elsewhere. The bill imposes new restrictions on voting to fix problems that state officials acknowledge weren’t actually found, but could be in the future.

Republicans exercise voting restrictions in several states, as well as at the federal level, even when state leaders have declared the Trump case unfounded.

“They can’t change the 2020 elections, but they can use it as a predicate for new, restrictive voting laws,” said election law researcher Richard Hasen of the University of California, Irvine, who is loyal to Trump.