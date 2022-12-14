AMLO – El Financiero: Pedro Castillo is the president and the relationship with Peru is off

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Pedro Castillo He is the legitimate president of Peru, said Tuesday President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who refused to recognize Dina Polwart as an agent

“It is recognition (of other governments) There is none in Mexican diplomacy‘, the president said to a frank question about the federal administration’s recognition.

The president also referred to the relations between the two countries.

He commented on this by saying, “I have paused, waiting for what will happen and hoping that a democratic solution will be sought,” also ruling out that Mexico will withdraw its ambassador from the country.

Lopez Obrador indicated that this kind of attitude is not consistent with Mexico’s foreign policy.

It is against the principles of our foreign policy. When there was a coup d’état, power was achieved by arms or through the conquest of our lands, recognition was always sought abroad.

AMLO “Snapshot” with the new government of Peru

López Obrador was one of the first leaders to express support for Pedro Castillo after the Peruvian Congress impeached him as president under the pretext of “Permanent moral impotence.”

“We consider it unfortunate that the interests of the economic and political elites, who The beginning of the legitimate presidency of Pedro CastilloAn environment of confrontation and hostility prevailed against him Even pushing him to make decisions that served his opponents To conclude his dismissal on the unique principle of “moral incapacity,” as the president announced last week.

Subsequently, the Peruvian government accused the Mexican president of “meddling” because of his views on the matter.

The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press release, said it had asked the Mexican ambassadorPablo MonroeThat the government adheres to international principles.

Phrases of the Mexican authorities “It constitutes interference in the internal affairs of Peru, and is inconsistent with the events of recent days,” he said.

More Stories

The US Department of Energy announces a breakthrough in nuclear fusion

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In the UK, 5 luxury cars are stolen in 60 seconds

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Crisis in Peru | ‘Humiliated, incommunicado, ill-treated, kidnapped’: Pedro Castillo’s first public reaction since his removal as Peruvian president

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

La Jornada: Peru in a Labyrinth

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Tiktoker discovers his friend’s betrayal by zooming in on his cell phone- Uno TV

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Protesters throw bottles and boo Antoro Humala for recognizing Dina Poulwart as president

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

AMLO – El Financiero: Pedro Castillo is the president and the relationship with Peru is off

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Nurse prescribing guides: A physician’s resource

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

This was the longest boxing fight in the United States – Other Sports – Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The US Department of Energy announces a breakthrough in nuclear fusion

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Xiaomi’s most stylish smartwatch is a dress watch and costs less than €150

16 hours ago Leo Adkins