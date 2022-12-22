AMLO slams Joe Biden for receiving Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘With all due respect, we are all America’

(Illustration: Giovanni Perez / Infobae)

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) criticized its counterpart from the United States (USA), joe biden, to give Welcome to “America” for the president of ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, Well, he pointed out, his comment alludes to the fact that America is a country, not a continent.

AMLO Morning Conference. Photo: Government of Mexico

This Thursday, December 22, through his morning press conference from the state of Quintana Roo, the head of the federal executive Pray for him American counterpartwho said he respected him “a lot”, Hint that America is a countryin this case the United States, forget it is a continent made up of Peru, Guatemala, Belize, Mexico and more.

He puts on Twitter, saying to the President of Ukraine: ‘Welcome to America,’ what happened to President Biden, with all due respect, America is all of us

AMLO called on his American counterpart to hint at the fact that America is a country (Reuters/Leah Mellis)

The Mexican president mentioned it Biden has repeated on several occasions that the nations of the Americas must have a relationship of equalitywhose publications did not satisfy him: “He constantly tells me that we should have a relationship on equal terms.”

As pointed out This type of sign usually occurs in Europe and other parts of the world When we talk about America, thinking that it is the United States and not a continent with more than 30 countries.

“It usually happens that in Europe and other parts when speaking of America it is the United States, but America is Peru, Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico. (…) Now let us begin to change that”

However, President López Obrador made it clear He has no problem taking on Biden Ukrainian president And welcome him, because what he doesn’t like is “fashion”. How welcome to America? (…) We welcome him to the United States.”

It should be remembered that on January 10, 2023, X will be held at the National Palace North American Leaders Summit between Mexico, the United States and Canada, where six themes will be addressed: diversity, equity and inclusion; climate change and the environment; migration and development; Competitiveness, health and safety.

This was reported on December 20 by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, who announced during a morning press conference that Mexico would encourage greater cooperation for Addressing problems in the region, such as extreme poverty and inequality.

The proposed agenda for January 9-11 envisages parallel bilateral meetings between AMLO with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

This was announced by President López Obrador in his participation will suggest a Alliance for the Prosperity of the Peoples of the Americaswhose objective will be to promote a more equitable distribution of economic resources on the basis of strengthening trade relations on the continent.

As detailed by Ebrard, the proposed agenda for January 9-11 is being contemplated simultaneously. Bilateral meetings between the President of Mexico and his American counterpart, Joe Bidenthe Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

In the meeting with President Biden to be held on Monday Jan 9Measures will be proposed to enhance bilateral trade relations and accelerate border infrastructure projects. In addition, they will address issues such as Immigration, labor mobility, trade, security, educationculture and climate change.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, January 11, López Obrador and the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, are expected to speak on Strategies that favor indigenous peoples and marginalized communitiesEncouraging investment and joint action. In this sense, new areas of cooperation will be proposed to enrich the strategic relationship.

