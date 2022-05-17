An amazing ‘secret world’ discovered in China

A team of scientists has found a huge hole in the middle of a forest in China. Photo: Agence France-Presse

A team of karst soil scientists has found a huge crater in the middle of a forest in China. Who has a “secret world” Inside so they think there could be unknown species.

Chinese researchers team found the giant crater it It measures 306 meters long, 150 meters wide and 192 meters widewith a volume greater than 5 million cubic metres.

According to the Chinese news agency, Xinhuathe site is located in Leye County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China.

Zhang Yuanhai, a researcher with the China Geological Survey Institute of Karst Geology, explained that the “unknown world” is at the bottom of the stream. It is a well-preserved primitive forest.

In the woods, discover inside the inner gorge there Trees up to 40 meters high And dense shade plants are taller than humans.

The cavemen who started the first descent into the cave and discovered the huge trees think they might do it To be hundreds of years old.

The members of the Expedition team descended more than 100 meters and walked for several hours to reach the bottom of the stream. They returned to Earth unharmed with news of the wonderful secret world they had found.

Qin Lixin, one of the senior researchers of the expedition, commented that it was likely that it was inside the forest There are species that have not been discovered before pBecause these types of caves have not been sufficiently explored.

Scientists work in that area of ​​China because it is known its karst terrain, A landscape prone to dramatic craters and caves.

With this discovery There are actually 30 streams that have been discovered in Leye County; They are believed to be interconnected by an underground river and cave system, making them one of the largest of its kind in the world.