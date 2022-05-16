Russia: Finland and Sweden joining NATO would be a ‘fatal mistake’

Last Monday, the Russian government stressed that it would not accept Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO and stated that It would be “another fatal mistake with far-reaching consequences”, In the midst of efforts by Helsinki and Stockholm to join NATO.

“The situation is radically changing in the face of what is happening,” “It is a reflection of a completely wrong and distorted perception of what is happening in the world by the political circles of the West,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

And so he stated that “The security of Sweden and Finland will not be enhanced as a result of this decision,” According to the Russian news agency Interfax. “It is clear to us,” Ryabkov said at a press conference in Moscow.

“How we will ensure our security following the change in this general NATO setup is a side question. This will depend on the practical outcome of the expected accession of Finland and Sweden to the alliance.It is to explain. “Don’t have any illusions that we will simply resign ourselves,” he warned.

This way, stress it “The general level of military tension will increase and the predictability will be lower in this region.”

“It is a shame that common sense is sacrificed for the sake of ghostly ideas about what to do in the current situation,” he said, before noting that “This is the level at which relevant decisions are made in those countries.”

Over the weekend, both Sweden and Finland announced their intention to do so Officially submit their application to join NATO.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the military organization appreciates increasing its presence in the Baltic region and even deploying troops in Sweden and Finland, in order to Ensuring the security of the two Scandinavian countries once they apply for NATO membership.