Find out when the moon turns red during tonight’s eclipse – teach me about science

Lunar eclipses are usually very long and last for hours. This time for areas experiencing the full event, it takes 5 hours and 19 minutes. However, this does not mean that the moon will be red all this time. The moon’s surface will appear reddish during the central part of the event, when the moon is within the Earth’s shadow.

When the moon enters the semi-shadow of the Earth, the outer part of the shadow. The moon begins to darken, but the effect is subtle enough to be indistinguishable with the naked eye. Here we present the times when the moon begins to turn red. If you want to see the schedules of all stages enter here.

Partial eclipse begins: May 15, 21:27:52 EDT. The moon enters the shadow of the earth. To the naked eye, as the moon moves deeper into the shadows, it appears to be taking a bite out of the lunar disk. The part of the moon inside the shadow will look very dark and gradually turn red. Timetables by country:

20:27 in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua,

21:27 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

22:27 in Canada, the United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela.

The time is 23:27 in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

04:27 in Spain (May 16).

Total eclipse begins: May 15, 22:29:03 EDT. The entire moon is now in the earth’s shadow. The moon will turn red. It can be seen with the naked eye, although binoculars or a telescope provide better vision. Timetables by country:

21:29 in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,

22:29 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

23:29 in Canada, the United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela.

00:29 in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay (May 16).

It is 05:29 in Spain (May 16).

Total eclipse ends: May 15, 23:53:55 EST. When the moon leaves the shadow of the earth, the red color fades. Once again, it will appear that the other side of the lunar disk is being bitten more often than before. Timetables by country:

22:53 in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,

23:53 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

00:53 in Canada, the United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela (May 16).

01:53 in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay (May 16).

06:53 in Spain (May 16).

Partial eclipse ends: May 16, 00:55:07 EST. The entire moon is in Earth’s semi-shadow, but again, the dimming is subtle. From this moment it will be more and more difficult to distinguish from the common moon; For many it will be as if the eclipse is already over. Timetables by country:

24:55 in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

00:55 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

01:55 in Canada, the United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela.

02:55 in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

07:01 In Spain (everything ends).

Important to note. Some countries have more than one time zone, so you’ll need to convert to your local time. Central time was used for those countries with more than one time zone.