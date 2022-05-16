Biden calls Kamala Harris president again

19 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris president again. Photo: Agence France-Presse

He did it again. Joe Biden called “the boss” Kamala Harriscurrent vice president United Statewhen I gave a Speech on the sidelines of the second day of the special summit between Association of Southeast Asian Nationswhich was held on May 12 and 13 in Washington, D.C.

“The Indo-Pacific is a free, open, stable, prosperous, resilient and secure region between the Indo-Pacific. This is what we are all looking for. That is why I asked President Harris to travel to the region last August.”

Joe BidenPresident of the United States

accordingly, Joe Biden He continued to deliver his speech in front of the cameras of the media present.

In March last year, chief United State He issued a letter from the White House, in which he had already referred to his deputy Kamala Harris In the name of “President Harris”, after announcing the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination program in the United States. On that occasion he said:

“President Harris and I took a virtual tour of the vaccination center in Arizona, and one of the nurses who was injecting people and giving the vaccines, said that every injection was a dose of hope.”

Joe BidenPresident of the United States

Biden salutes the ‘invisible man’

It’s not the first time Joe Bidenhas a slight slip, because in the middle of April, After giving a long speech at the University of North Carolina They communicated with what netizens called the “invisible man”, that is, no one.

video Joe Biden It was broadcast in many local media and circulated on various social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook, where it quickly became a trend and caused many comments about the intriguing recording.

In those photos, as soon as the speech was over, the US president turned to his right to shake hands with someone who was supposed to be at his side; However, no one was there.

More Stories

Russia: Finland and Sweden joining NATO would be a ‘fatal mistake’

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Find out when the moon turns red during tonight’s eclipse – teach me about science

11 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Finland confirms its request to NATO, as announced by Sauli Niinistö

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

‘They ruined my face,’ a woman denounced after microblading procedure (video)

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, kills 10

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Finland confirms that Russia cut off electricity supplies

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Canary Islands is the only community without taxes on feminine hygiene products

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Like in the movies! There is a basement on the Day of Resurrection and you will not believe its place

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The University of California is promoting an open science project that makes research results freely available

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Download time! iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 Available Now

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Russia: Finland and Sweden joining NATO would be a ‘fatal mistake’

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring