An unprecedented procession of 22 mummies through the streets of Cairo, Egypt

The mummies of the 18 kings and four queens were shown. Photo: AFP

Historic procession of 22 mummies from Pharaohs of ancient Egypt, Including Ramses IIAnd he officially drove on Saturday to these Legendary Kings and Queens in their new abode, The The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).

Under high police surveillance, the The “Golden Show” of the Pharaohs, On board vehicles that simulate Funeral cars at the timeIn about 30 minutes, I crossed the seven kilometers separating Tahrir Square Look out for the Historical Museum and the new royal home.

Tahrir Square, which was recently decorated with an ancient obelisk and four goat-headed sphinxes, and its surroundings were Closed “to vehicles and pedestrians”, According to the Ministry of the Interior.

Photo: AFP

How were the mummies transported?

Mummies Each was transported inside a special tank, With the name of the ruler, and fitted with mechanisms Shock absorbers, In an envelope containing Nitrogen to preserve it.

In chronological order, the pharaoh Seknen Ra’a (16th century BC) opened the procession which was closed by Ramses IX (12th century BC).

Photos: AFP

They will be displayed in more modern drawers

At NMEC, They will be displayed in more modern drawers “For better control of temperature and humidity compared to the old museum,” said Salima Ikram, a professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, who specializes in mummification.

Upon their arrival, the Kings and Queens were received with 21 cannon rounds. Egyptians had to watch on state television A procession of 18 kings and four queens, Which was marked by a ceremony Thoughtfully designed opening.

“This grandiose scene is another testament to the greatness of a unique civilization that reaches the depths of history,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced on Twitter.

Photos: AFP

A number of Egyptian artists with musical numbers participated in the ceremony. NMEC, which occupies a large building south of Cairo, which was partially opened in 2017, will open its doors on April 4. But the mummies will not be shown to the public until April 18.

it will be They are served individually with their coffins, In a place reminiscent of the underground graves of kings, with biographies and Things related to royalty.

When were the mummies discovered?

Discovered near Luxor (south) from 1881, Most of the 22 mummies have not left Tahrir Square since the early 20th century.

Since the 1950s, it has been shown in a small roomWithout clear explanations, myosography.