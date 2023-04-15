And confirmed the specifications of the new flagship cameras of the Chinese company

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have a quad rear camera module where the main hero will be a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor with a resolution of 50MP.

Xiaomi confirms the characteristics of the new Xiaomi 13 UItra cameras before it is presented

When Xiaomi has only four days left to present it in the community The premium new flagship of 2023the Xiaomi 13 Ultra that there are fewer and fewer unknowns to reveal, as it was recently revealed that it has a design with great details, revealing the back with Large circular camera module to be signed by Leica.

In this sense, the Chinese company has been the same He posted an entry on the social network Weibo in which Confirmation of the specifications of the four cameras in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra phone.

The imaging sensors of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s rear cameras, exposed

In the aforementioned post on Weibo, Xiaomi has shared a promotional poster for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra confirming it Photographic sensors that will stabilize the four rear cameras of the aforementioned device.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra main cameras poster

These will be the four sensors of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s rear cameras

Thus, as you can see in the aforementioned poster, which we leave you on these lines, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have a quad rear camera module where the main protagonist will be the sensor Sony IMX989 has a size of one inch and a resolution of 50 megapixelswhich is the same thing that the Chinese company installed on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

This main sensor will be well supported by three sensors 50 megapixel Sony IMX858which will act as an ultra wide angle, 3X telephoto, and 5X telephoto.

In addition, the Chinese manufacturer has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature rear cameras Some advanced noise reduction and HDR features.

As for the rest of the features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, it is expected that the new flagship of the brand will be equipped Large AMOLED screen with LTPO technology and 2K resolutionpowered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a battery from 4900 mAh capacity with 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

