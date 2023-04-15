Prepare the most powerful Korean anti-aging cream to remove wrinkles and look 20 years younger

We at Jigsaw know that making an impact on the skin is not an easy task, which is why we teach you how to prepare Anti aging cream The most powerful Korean to remove the most prominent wrinkles and signs of ageing. You will be amazed at how easy it is to look 20 years younger!

What are the benefits of honey on the face?

This natural golden elixir is a favorite for fighting acne, blemishes, blackheads, as well as the sebum that causes the horrible shine of the face. It is ideal for countless home remedies that deeply nourish the skin, giving it a healthy look.

When using honey in a Anti aging cream It will help you forget about the most defined expression lines thanks to all its antioxidant properties. Remember that the consistency with which you use it will depend on its great results.

Anti-aging cream with honey. Image: Pexels

How to make a Korean anti-aging cream?

ingredients:

1 cup of rice.

3 tablespoons of honey.

1 1/2 cups of water.

15 drops of lavender essential oil.

to prepare:

Step 1:

Soak the rice in water for at least 24 hours and strain it in a blender until you get a paste.

Step 2:

Pour into a bowl and add the other ingredients until you get a homogeneous solution.

Step 3:

Store in the refrigerator and keep in perfect condition for a long time.

How to make a Korean anti-aging cream? Image: Pexels

how to use:

Every night you apply this power Anti aging cream Curie every night after washing your face well. Don’t forget to take the alegrías test to check your compatibility with each of these ingredients already at home.