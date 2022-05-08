Android Trick To Send Emoji With Voice In Your Chats | sports game

Have you already tried “Dark Mode”, “Kids Mode” and even “Big Mode” on your cell phone Android ? Well, there are some details that you should know and they are hidden. Will you try them?

Did you know that you can send emojis with sound from a file smart phone ? Just as you read it and it is very easy. Of course, you will have to rely on a third party app to make this happen. Here at MAG we give you all the steps.

How to send emoji with voice from your Android CELL phone

The first thing will be to log into Facebook Messenger.

In this section, you have to click on the emoji face.

There you will see an icon similar to the horn icon.

Below this you will see all the emojis that you can send with sound on your cell phone.

This is what voice emojis that you can share with your friends look like. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Try one and voila.

Your friend will receive the message with the voice you chose.

There are many on Facebook Messenger like ghost, palm, joy, etc.

How to remove the “Saved” tab from your WhatsApp chats

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Then you should enter “archived”.

Choose to unarchive that conversation or, in any case, you no longer use it, delete it.

On the other hand, if you want the Archived tab to be placed at the bottom of all your chats and not at the top, do that.

Go to Settings and Chats and turn off Keep Archived Chats.

This way, all archived conversations will eventually appear, without interrupting the display of the application.

How do I know the times a contact has seen my country