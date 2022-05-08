Lunar Eclipse in Mexico: Find out when the astronomical event in May can be seen in Mexico City | May | Mexico City | Mexico | USA | USA | Mexico

This Saturday there will be a partial solar eclipse known as the “Black Moon”. Find out all the details in the next note. The Lunar eclipse It can be seen all over the country and people are really interested to know what needs to be done to be able to observe it. in May, Mexico It will witness a new astronomical event. This will be one of the most exciting moments of the year and you cannot miss it.

In order to see this astronomical event, experts recommend staying in open areas where there is no light pollution. They also specify that it is desirable to have optical instruments, such as binoculars or a telescope.

How does this lunar eclipse happen?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow over the moon. Lunar eclipses are more frequent and less spectacular than solar eclipses. In this sense, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth stands between the Sun and the Moon, thus blocking the passage of sunlight to the surface of the planet’s natural satellite.

“Because the Moon’s orbit is tilted about 5 degrees compared to Earth’s, our natural satellite typically avoids the Earth’s shadow. A lunar eclipse occurs specifically when it doesn’t and our planet’s shadow falls on it,” RT details.

Where can a lunar eclipse be seen?

The next lunar eclipse on May 16 will be noticeable from all over Spain, although in some areas it will not be possible to see it completely. This is the case of the northeastern peninsula, including the Balearic Islands and Catalonia, where only the partial eclipse and the peak moment of this phenomenon can be seen (6:11 am), but its end cannot be seen (about 6:54 am .).

In addition to Europe, the lunar eclipse in May can be enjoyed from different parts of the planet. This way, it will also be visible from the United States, the central region of Mexico, and all of Latin America. Similarly, in Africa it can be seen, unlike in Asia, where it will not be possible to follow this unique phenomenon.

What time does a lunar eclipse begin in Mexico?

The foundation adds that “the eclipse will have a maximum from 03:30 to 04:54, the midpoint of the eclipse at 04:12 UTC (maximum from 22:30 to 23:54, the midpoint of the eclipse 23:12 from May 15). local time).

20:33 – The moon enters the shadow of the semi-Earth

21:28 – the moon enters the shadow of the earth. Partial eclipse begins

22:30 – The moon will be completely inside the Earth’s shadow. The total eclipse begins.

23:12 – The middle of the eclipse

23.54 – the moon leaves the earth’s shadow. The total eclipse ends

00:55 – The moon will be completely outside the Earth’s shadow. Partial eclipse ends

01:51 – The moon rises from the shadow of the Earth