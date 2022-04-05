Angry Birds returns to mobile phones in style: no ads or micropayments

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

The legendary Angry Birds game is back on Android and iOS with no ads or in-app payments.

With Over 400 million downloads since its launch, Angry birds It was one of the most downloaded mobile game in history. The classic version of the legendary saga disappeared from the main app stores in 2019, to make way for new installments of the Angry Birds Championship.

Currently, Angry Birds Classic is back mark 10th AnniversaryIt can now be downloaded again to enjoy the dozens of levels that the legendary Rovio game has to offer.

Angry Birds Classic is the legendary, slightly revamped Angry Birds game.

Angry Birds Classic lands on Google Play with an updated graphics engine

Since the developers company itself has been involved, Angry Birds Classic It is the remastered version of the original game, with extension graphics engine Unity instead of the proprietary engine used by the original title.

His idea is that Provide the closest experience possible To the title released in 2012, with Game and performance improvements Thus creating a “more sustainable platform”, which can run even on the latest hardware.

Best New Android Games & Apps of 2022

The The game is priced at 0.99 €On Google Play and App Store. game no Contains ads of any kindAlso, there are no paid items to unlock: not even items in the original version of the game require purchase.

Related topics: games

Disney logo

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros and without time Subscribe to Disney+!

More Stories

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | April 30 | Smart phones | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

“Your number is suspended” What do you do with this message

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

New Features for WhatsApp Voice Notes

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | It will stop working on April 30 | Android | Mobile phones | Smartphones | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What will the ‘Communities’ screen look like in WhatsApp?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Updated list of all Xiaomi that received MIUI 13 and where to download the update – Xiaomi News

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

IP asks US to remove visas from lawmakers and officials who support electricity reform – El Financiero

4 mins ago Mia Thompson

F1 defends Drive to Survive 4 has gone further

4 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Match fines will be imposed on Tlaxcala State Institute of Science and Technology

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

NFL 2022: The NFL wants Tochito to be an Olympic sport in Los Angeles 2028

7 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Angry Birds returns to mobile phones in style: no ads or micropayments

8 mins ago Leo Adkins