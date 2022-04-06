WhatsApp | How to chat with someone without registering their number | Applications | Smart phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

You don’t want your agenda to grow with the number of contacts you have ? That’s over, because now a new way has been discovered for you to be able to chat with whoever you want without saving it to the cell phone. how did you do it?

It should be noted that to use these steps, it is necessary to download a complementary application with . Best of all, it will not ask you for permissions to enter your contact list.

Look: Get to know your smartphone: What is the circuit of your Android cell phone’s switch and what is it for?

How to chat with someone on WhatsApp without registering them

  • The first thing will be to login to Google Play.
  • There I search for the application .
  • When you install it, a box will open.
  • There you must select the country.
  • Now just enter the mobile phone number and message.
Remember that you must always have the country code for the cheat to work. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • When finished, click Submit.
  • This will open WhatsApp and you will be able to view the conversation without having to add this person to your agenda.
  • Best of all, you can also attach photos or videos in case you’re required for a document.

How is a WhatsAPP link created?

To create your link in uses where It is a complete phone number in international format. Do not include zeros, parentheses, or hyphens when adding a phone number in this format.

CAN I SEND A WHATSAPP MESSAGE FROM MY COMPUTER?

If WhatsApp does not have permission to access your phone’s camera, you will need to grant it. Then you scan the QR code on your computer screen. The WhatsApp client on your computer will connect to your phone. You will now be able to send and receive WhatsApp messages on your PC, website details .

