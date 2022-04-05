WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | April 30 | Smart phones | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game
do you use The WhatsApp for what? If you want to chat and make calls completely free, we are telling you that the application may stop working on your mobile device. How do I know? Here we will tell you everything.
However, The WhatsApp announced in his book the webLike every month, many devices will be left without the app because they are not compatible with the latest updates. In the case of Android, your device must be updated to Android 4.1 or higher, while on iPhones, you must have iOS 10 or higher.
List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on April 30
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- wiko dark night
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.7
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II هاتف
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
- Apple iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus
How can I hide my name in WhatsApp groups?
- The first thing will be to enter this site Participate.
- Select what is in the box and copy it.
- At that moment you should enter WhatsApp.
- Click on Settings and from there on Profile.
- You will be given the option to edit your name.
- At that time, the previously copied text should be pasted.
