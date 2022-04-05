WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | April 30 | Smart phones | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

do you use The WhatsApp for what? If you want to chat and make calls completely free, we are telling you that the application may stop working on your mobile device. How do I know? Here we will tell you everything.

However, The WhatsApp announced in his book the web Like every month, many devices will be left without the app because they are not compatible with the latest updates. In the case of Android, your device must be updated to Android 4.1 or higher, while on iPhones, you must have iOS 10 or higher.

List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on April 30

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

wiko dark night

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.7

Android devices that do not have WhatsApp are those running Android 4.0. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II هاتف

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Apple iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

