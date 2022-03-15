Anna Delphi: What happened to her legal case and how did she receive the success of the series from prison?

37 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

image source, Getty Images

to explain,

Anna Sorokin calls herself Anna Delphi

The popular saying that could sum up the media story of Anna Sorokin, better known by her pen name Anna Delphi, says that the important thing is not to be, but to appear.

The Russian immigrant, now 31, impersonated a wealthy German heiress in New York’s high society and managed to defraud banks, hotels, and acquaintances.

Her social networks were frequently updated with the daily life of her luxurious fantasy, until she was arrested on October 3, 2017 in Los Angeles.

The story became world famous thanks to “Inventing Anna”, the Netflix series based on her case in which Sorokin collaborated herself as a paid consultant.

More Stories

Rarity Pay, the number with the most fans in the world

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Stronger than 6 earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

AMLO. “It is always a pleasure to welcome brothers from the great country,” says Diaz-Canel.

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Is closing back? China faces its worst COVID outbreak since the start of the epidemic – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Two women were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York; They evacuated the museum

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Scientists are trying to unravel the mystery of the ‘mermaid’ mummy in Japan, a mixture of monkeys and fish | Science and Ecology | Dr..

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Anna Delphi: What happened to her legal case and how did she receive the success of the series from prison?

32 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Colombia injects $30 million into science, technology and innovation in the country

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

Nadal still perfect of the year, progressing at Indian Wells | Sports

35 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp will limit the number of times messages are forwarded

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

Anna Delphi: What happened to her legal case and how did she receive the success of the series from prison?

37 mins ago Cedric Manwaring