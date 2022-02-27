Announced Generation 9 with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple • Pokémon Center

At the end of today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast, a ninth generation pokemon The best new Game Freak games are called Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Purple (Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Violet).

It will be released worldwide in late 2022 for the Nintendo Switch console.

Also, these games Players are promised an open world exploration experience Where you can meet Pokémon everywhere, Pokémon Legends: Arceus style.

Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Purple Trailer

in Spanish:

in Japanese

pokemon scarlet and purple starter

The starting pokemon of the ninth generation are as follows:

sprigatito

young man: Factory

Factory category cat grass pokemon

cat grass pokemon Height 0.4 m

0.4 m Weight 4.1 kg

4.1 kg Skill thickness

The Grass Cat Pokémon is fickle and loves to be the center of attention.

Fuikoku

young man: shooting

shooting category Firedrill Pokemon

Firedrill Pokemon Height 0.4 m

0.4 m Weight 9.8 kg

9.8 kg Skill sea ​​flame

Firedrill Pokémon have a calm personality and do things at their own pace.

extremist

young man: water

water category pokemon duck

pokemon duck Height 0.5 m

0.5 m Weight 6.1 kg

6.1 kg Skill torrent

Pokemon Duck is serious and loves cleanliness.

main characters

These will be the protagonists of the novel in the female and male version. Depending on the game we choose, we will have a uniform in the title’s distinctive colors:

pokemon scarlet and purple gallery

