Announced Generation 9 with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple • Pokémon Center

At the end of today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast, a ninth generation pokemon The best new Game Freak games are called Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Purple (Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Violet).

It will be released worldwide in late 2022 for the Nintendo Switch console.

Also, these games Players are promised an open world exploration experience Where you can meet Pokémon everywhere, Pokémon Legends: Arceus style.

Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Purple Trailer

in Spanish:

in Japanese

pokemon scarlet and purple starter

The starting pokemon of the ninth generation are as follows:

sprigatito

  • young man: Factory
  • category cat grass pokemon
  • Height 0.4 m
  • Weight 4.1 kg
  • Skill thickness

The Grass Cat Pokémon is fickle and loves to be the center of attention.

Sprigatito . artwork

Fuikoku

  • young man: shooting
  • category Firedrill Pokemon
  • Height 0.4 m
  • Weight 9.8 kg
  • Skill sea ​​flame

Firedrill Pokémon have a calm personality and do things at their own pace.

Fuecoco . artwork

extremist

  • young man: water
  • category pokemon duck
  • Height 0.5 m
  • Weight 6.1 kg
  • Skill torrent

Pokemon Duck is serious and loves cleanliness.

Quaxly artwork

main characters

These will be the protagonists of the novel in the female and male version. Depending on the game we choose, we will have a uniform in the title’s distinctive colors:

Main Scarlet Pokemon CharactersPokemon Purple main characters

Purple Scarlet Female Character Purple Scarlet Male Character

pokemon scarlet and purple gallery

