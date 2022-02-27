Announced Generation 9 with Pokémon Scarlet and Purple • Pokémon Center
At the end of today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast, a ninth generation pokemon The best new Game Freak games are called Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Purple (Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Violet).
It will be released worldwide in late 2022 for the Nintendo Switch console.
Also, these games Players are promised an open world exploration experience Where you can meet Pokémon everywhere, Pokémon Legends: Arceus style.
Pokemon Scarlett and Pokemon Purple Trailer
in Spanish:
in Japanese
pokemon scarlet and purple starter
The starting pokemon of the ninth generation are as follows:
sprigatito
- young man: Factory
- category cat grass pokemon
- Height 0.4 m
- Weight 4.1 kg
- Skill thickness
The Grass Cat Pokémon is fickle and loves to be the center of attention.
Fuikoku
- young man: shooting
- category Firedrill Pokemon
- Height 0.4 m
- Weight 9.8 kg
- Skill sea flame
Firedrill Pokémon have a calm personality and do things at their own pace.
extremist
- young man: water
- category pokemon duck
- Height 0.5 m
- Weight 6.1 kg
- Skill torrent
Pokemon Duck is serious and loves cleanliness.
main characters
These will be the protagonists of the novel in the female and male version. Depending on the game we choose, we will have a uniform in the title’s distinctive colors:
pokemon scarlet and purple gallery
News under development…
