WhatsApp trick | How you can change the type of letters or fonts to round them in your WhatsApp chats | sports game

What’s new in The WhatsApp They arrive from time to time, and what we present to you today has aroused great interest among thousands of users who are striving to make their conversations more interesting. It is a configuration to change the type of letters or fonts for rounding. How do I do it? Follow the instructions step by step.

For this you must have a third-party app. Best of all, it tends not to interfere with the security and privacy of your documents or what you have in them The WhatsApp . He will simply focus on changing the keyboard.

How do I change WhatsApp characters to round characters?

The first thing is to download the fonts app from google apps .

. Now you just have to set the keyboard as default.

To do this, you will be asked for permissions to access your computer keyboard.

Then go to WhatsApp.

Type text and you will see that different types of letters or fonts will appear.

This is what the circular letters or WhatsApp fonts look like. See how you get it. (Photo: mag)

Choose the letters that are rounded up and start writing the letter.

Best of all, the same messages will be seen by all of your friends who receive the message.

This way you will avoid typing in an app or web page and copying text.

How can I remove the word “forwarded” in WhatsApp chats?

As you know when we send a photo from another chat, the word “forwarded” is always placed above the photo, text or video. To do this, you must follow these steps in The WhatsApp . Remember that you don’t have to download any third party app.

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Then tap on the text you want to forward.

At that moment you will be presented with options such as “Copy”.

Copy the message and paste it into the conversation you want.

In the case of images, you have to download the image to your cell phone.

Now you just have to open the app’s chat and select the respective image.

The same goes for WhatsApp videos.

Remember that if the message is widely shared, and if you forward it normally, it may show “Forwarded multiple times”.

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.

