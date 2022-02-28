[TUTORIAL] This trick allows you to activate the hidden camera of your Android phone | sports game

28 mins ago Leo Adkins
All smartphones with 10 versions of Or above, they have a function that not many users know about, we are talking about a secret camera, which has different characteristics than the main camera of your smartphone, would you like to know how to activate it? The steps are very simple and you don’t need to download additional apps from Google Play Store or external sites.

Regardless of the necessary versions of To enable the hidden camera of your mobile phone, it is important that it is of “A” brand series or above, like “S” for example. To find out the Android version or model of your device, go to “Settings” > “About phone” and “Software information”. After clarifying the above, follow these steps.

How to activate hidden camera on ANDROID

  • First, go to the home screen or press the “Home” button on your mobile phone Android.
  • Now, press inward, as if you were zooming out on the camera.
  • Several options will appear at the bottom, click on the option that says “Tools”.
  • Scroll all the windows to the right until you find the tool called “Magnifying Glass”, touch it and click “Add”.
  • A shortcut to the tool has already been created at the beginning of your cell phone, find it, open it and give it the permissions so that it can work.
  • Done, you will have already enabled the secret camera for Android from your Samsung device.

This secret camera is not like the main camera of your smartphone because you have a shortcut to turn on the flash and it also includes strange filters whose values ​​\u200b\u200bcan be adjusted such as brightness and saturation and also the point of contention is that the widget will not allow you to use the front camera.

What happens if I leave my cell phone charging all night?

  • You have to know that all cell phones with lithium battery are not affected by anything in the world, even if you leave your device charging all night.
  • Lithium battery terminals tend to cut off power when they reach 100%.
  • If used while connected, the power loss will be completed again so you have 100% again.

HOW TO KNOW YOUR ANDROID CELL PHONE MODEL

  • First, enter the “Settings” or “Configurations” of your mobile phone AndroidYou’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.
  • Scroll down and tap the About phone section.
  • Here you will see the “Model Name” of the device, “Model Number”, “Serial Number” and “IMEI Code”, which you search for is the first, though putting the second code in Google will also show the full brand and model.

other shapes

  • Open the calling application on your cell phone Android.
  • Dial the following code: “*#1234#”, without the quotes, of course.
  • Tap on the phone icon or also known as the “Call” button.
  • A strange window will open and in the last part you will be able to see your cell phone model.
  • The other and simpler way is to see the pattern on your cell phone case, there is no greater trick.

