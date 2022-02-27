Android | How to save pictures to my cell phone keyboard clipboard | Mobile phones | Applications | Smart phones | technology | wander | trick | Applications | Applications | G-board | mobile keyboard | google | nda | nnni | data

mobile operating system Android Compatible with more than three million apps that you can download from the Google Play Store, one of these apps allows you to change the default keyboard that comes by default in the aforementioned green bot, we’re talking about Gboard, a keyboard developed by Google that has more functionality.

The most important tool in gboard is the Clipboard, which is an option that stores any copied image in a section of the same name without having to download it, so it won’t take up storage space. After copying the image, The eye does not bear Just tap on the text field in any app and the word ‘Picture’ will appear on top of the keyboard, by touching it you will be able to send it instantly.

How to store copied images on the keyboard clipboard

First, go to the Google Play Store Android and download google keyboard named gboard , you have to make it default. To get the app quickly click here .

and download google keyboard named , you have to make it default. To get the app quickly click . Now, open any application that allows you to type texts.

We will take as an example The WhatsApp open the messaging app, and tap in the text field.

open the messaging app, and tap in the text field. The Gboard keyboard will open, several icons will appear on top of it, touch “Clipboard”, put it between “Gif” and “Settings” (gear).

You will get a warning saying “Copy and paste is faster”, activate a small switch. This feature will allow you to store copied images on the keyboard for up to an hour, so that you can send them to your contacts instantly.

The next step is to go back and access “Settings” gboard > Clipboard.

> Clipboard. Finally, make sure that the three keys that appear is enabled.

Ready, now every time you find yourself browsing the browser of your choice, be it Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc., and you see an image you like and want to share, just tap for a few seconds on that image and copy it, open any app and tap On its text field, then at the top of the keyboard the image will appear, after pressing it you can quickly send it without having to download it.

It is important to clarify that the same thing happens with screenshots, but the process is shorter and simpler, as you don’t have to copy anything because when you take a screenshot, gboard It will automatically save it to the clipboard section.

How to prevent criminals from turning off your Android phone

Open “Settings”.

Find the section called “Lock Screen” and tap on it.

A new window will be displayed, click here on “Setup Secure Lock”.

Android You will be asked to enter your security pattern or password to continue.

You will be asked to enter your security pattern or password to continue. Finally, activate the “Lock with side key” and “Lock network and security” options.

