Announcing the “end of combat missions” of the international coalition led by the United States in Iraq

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji. The US-led international coalition on Thursday ended its combat mission in the country, which focused on fighting the Islamic State, so the role of international forces will be limited to training and advice.

“Today we finished the last round of dialogue with the international coalition that we started last year to officially announce the End of combat missions coalition forces and Withdrawal from IraqAl-Araji wrote on his Twitter account, while continuing relations with the international coalition in the field of training, guidance and training.

In July, US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi closed the square an agreement To formally end the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year.

There are currently about 2,500 US troops on Iraqi soil who returned to the country in 2014 at the invitation of the Government of Iraq to help in the fight against the Islamic State.