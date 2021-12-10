Bill Gates predicts that in two or three years, Metaverse will host most business meetings

Microsoft is creating a metaverse where users can attend business meetings through personal avatars, without the need for a physical presence.

in a new way publishing From his blog, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thought about the future of remote work and how it might change with the advent of the metaverse.

With the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a “revolution” in the workplace and the process itself, to the point that more and more companies, although they never offered that flexibility to their employees before, are now choosing to work from a distance. “These changes will only intensify in the coming years.”The billionaire said, adding that remote work will attract more and more people to the metaverse.

“Within the next two or three years, I expect that most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera imaging networks […] to the metaverse, a three-dimensional space with digital avatars,” Gates said.

The philanthropist admitted that remote work causes automatic interaction between colleagues to be lost. “In your living room, you wouldn’t exactly have an unplanned conversation with a colleague about your last meeting,” he explained. However, he said, the metaverse will allow this experience to be replicated at home, using a 3D avatar to meet people in a virtual space that will reproduce the feeling of being with them in the same space.

Microsoft, its board of directors to leave of Gates in 2020, is already working on creating a file field-oriented metaverse, where users can attend business meetings through personal avatars, without actually having to do so. In early November, the company Ads A plan to bring virtual and augmented reality tools into Teams video conferencing and teamwork.