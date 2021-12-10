Mexico has been elected to Class C in the IMO Council

Mexico elect to me class c in council IMO (OMI), consisting of 175 member states, for two years 2022-2023.

Within the framework of the thirty-second session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization, held in London, the organization elected the members of its Council for the biennium 2022-2023.

The Council is the executive body of the International Maritime Organization and is responsible, under the direction of the Assembly, for overseeing the work of the Organization, where it also performs the functions of the Assembly, except for making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

In the Class A The ten countries most interested in providing international shipping services have been located. These include China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

in a Class B The ten countries most interested in international maritime trade are detailed, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

finally in class c, the twenty countries that have special interests in shipping or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographical regions of the world are located:

Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu.

The newly elected Council, following the conclusion of the thirty-second session of the Assembly, will meet at its 126th session on 15 December) and elect its President and Vice-President for the next two-year term.

With information from Lopez-Dóriga Digital