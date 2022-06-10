Anya Taylor-Joy Goes to Horror: Horrific Trailer for The Menu

food menu It’s the new movie Anya Taylor Joythe 26-year-old actress who starred as Beth Harmon in the series Queen’s gambit Since then it has become one of the most sought after industries by big industries.

an actress “Almost Argentine”Also, because even though he was born in the United States, he lived part of his childhood in Buenos Aires, speaks fluent Spanish and maintains Argentinian customs.

It can now be seen in the trailer for the movie Searchlight Pictures, food menu. There she plays Margot, who travels with her partner Tyler to a remote island to enjoy an exclusive restaurant where Chef (Fiennes) has prepared a sumptuous menu with shocking surprises.

The first trailer for The Menu starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor Joy

something ugly cooks

“The Menu,” the new movie with Anya Taylor-Joy. (Photo: 20th Century Studios)

But the chef doesn’t just cook, keep in mind. In the trailer it looks more sect leaderAnd the food he serves seems like the entrance to something terrifying.

Directed by Marc Miloud (known in the world of soap operas with titles such as footnoterings Game of thrones also Succession), already has a release date: November 17 2022.

Anyway, for sure before this date we will learn new clues about the plot and characters. Now promise.

Anya Taylor-Joy Don’t Stop

His first surprising role was Thomasin in the witch (2015), when he wasn’t 20, and since then he hasn’t stopped walking: he’s been part of great movies (new mutantsAnd the whateverAnd the glass) or string (meager masks).

Among the upcoming titles, she is especially expected to play a role AngryAbout the story of the renegade warrior Furiosa before his formation Team up with Mad Max. She will also be heard as the voice of Princess Peach in Super Mario Bros.