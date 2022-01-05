Apps to make video calls and send messages

January 6th is a day long awaited by all children. Photo: Getty Images

the January 6 It is a date expected by all the children of the world, since that day the R.Magus eyes Loaded with gifts and where famous topic.

Technology makes interaction with Melchior Caspar and Balthazar, so we recommend some apps to be closer to them.

How do you make a family video call with the Three Wise Men?

With this app you can summon the Three Wise Men as a family and thus interact with them, it is available on iOS for you to use.

Video call or chat with the Magi

In this app, you will be able to chat with the Magi and ask him various questions that will be answered instantly; In addition, you can also make a video call.

Three Wise Men in Augmented Reality

Lets you know the step Melchior Caspar and Balthazar; You’ll be able to see them walking through your house the moment they leave gifts. It was available for systems Android and Google Play.

How to send a message to the Magi?

If you want to quickly send the message, you can do so by default, this app is available on iOS and Android.

Selfie with the Magi

Here you can upload a picture of yourself and put it together with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, in different places, in order to have an unforgettable memory. It is available for Android.

Who are the Three Magi?

the wise menAccording to the tradition of the Catholic Church, there are three kings who traveled from the East and followed a star to Bethlehem, with the aim of bringing many gifts for the newborn Jesus of Nazareth.

The first of the Magi Melkor: a name of Hebrew origin derived from the word “Maliki or”, which means “king of light”. He came from Europe and was an old man with white hair and a beard. It was his turn to deliver bitter, which is a very common reddish substance in the Middle East and is a symbol of man.

The second of the Magi Gaspar: a name of Hebrew origin derived from the word “ghaz”, which means management. He was the youngest of the three and came from Asia. It was his turn to deliver perfume.

The third and last of the Magi Baltasar: A name of Assyrian origin derived from the word “Belio sarru-usur” meaning “God protects the king”. From AfricaHe was given gold, which was the most precious metal and symbolized the king.