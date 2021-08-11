Are carnitas tacos in danger? African swine fever resurgence in America after 40 years – El Financiero

Dominican Republic recorded an outbreak African swine feverWhich led to the re-emergence of the disease in the American continent after 40 years, but what would happen if it reached Mexico?

Its income will be devastated due to the state’s role in the production and consumption of pork, according to a specialist from National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The country is among the top ten in this regard, Although this disease does not affect human healthThis sector is of great economic importance. However, the health authorities have the tools to deal with the situation.

“We are fortunate that the authorities are constantly monitoring and there is a network of diagnostic laboratories that, if any suspicions are reported, allows it to be detected in a timely manner,” he said. Rosalba Carrion of Naples, academic Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry Sciences (FMVZ) from UNAM.

The expert said that the main producing state is Jalisco, with about a quarter of the national production. Michoacán, Sonora, Veracruz, Puebla and Yucatán have been added.

In this sense, Carrion of Naples pointed out that due to globalization and the mobility of people, no country is exempt from being affected.

That is why we must further strengthen surveillance and learn how to identify disease if it occurs and make the diagnosis in time so that appropriate action is taken.

And to all this, what is African swine fever?

It is an endemic disease of pigs. When they suffer from it, due to the high temperature, their skin turns purple on the ears, thighs and abdomen.

It is caused by a family virus Asfarviridaewhich affects domestic pigs, European wild boars and bovine, similar to pigs, In a severe case they can die within two or three days.

This virus has the ability to survive for months or years if environmental conditions keep it at freezing temperatures. The main source of its transmission occurs through direct contact, that is, animal and animal.

For this disease, there are no commercial vaccines yet, so the only solution is to euthanize animals. Many virus proteins can modify the immune response to evade it.