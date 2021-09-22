Argentina: In October, the use of face masks outdoors is no longer mandatory

The Argentine economy has been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Photo: AFP

Use An outer mask is no longer mandatory From October 1 in ArgentinaAs part of a strong easing of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced the gradual reopening of borders.

“We are canceling the obligation to use the mask outdoors, circulating and without crowds,” the health minister reported in ArgentinaCarla Vizzotti at a press conference with Chief of Staff Juan Mansour.

Argentina’s health minister has specified that the use of face masks will remain mandatory in enclosed spaces, such as public transport, cinemas, theaters, workplaces and mega events, or outdoors when there is a mass of people.

Argentina, with an economy hit hard by the pandemic, announced the expansion to 100% of capacity for all indoor economic, industrial, commercial, service, religious, cultural, recreational and sports activities in indoor spaces, while maintaining preventive measures such as distance, use of face masks and ventilation.

Carla Vizzotti attributed the easing of restrictions to a decrease in the number of daily infections – from more than 26,000 in May, to about 1,600 in September – to the progress of the vaccination campaign and to the fact that it was able to “contain and delay outbreaks as much as possible. The delta variable can be traded as predominant.” “.

In this sense, he said, there would also be a “gradual and careful opening of the borders”.

In addition, Argentines, residents and foreigners arriving in the country for work reasons will not be required to detain for five days, as long as the traveler has a full vaccination plan against COVID-19, at least 14 days prior to arrival. .

in October, Citizens of neighboring countries will be allowed to enter without quarantine, and there will be a gradual opening of the land bordersAnd from November 1, it will be extended to all vaccinated foreigners, according to the programme.

Those without a full vaccination regimen will be able to enter Argentina, but will have to be quarantined.