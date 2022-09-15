Article: “Cuba did not go to Africa to find with one hand and catch with the other, but to find with both hands”: Kisimbu Ronix Tendo, leader of Ugandan NGO “Afrika Mashariki Fest”

“As an African in these times, I am aware that Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and Cuban international fighters gave everything for Africa. They fought for humanity and for social justice. History shows us the important role of Cuba in the national liberation struggles of the continent, putting an end to apartheid system In South Africa and other countries. Cuba did not expect to get something in return, but it did it from the heart.

Meet the fighter Victor Drake It was one of the most emotional moments of my life. I have had the opportunity to meet many presidents and personalities, but meeting Victor Drake was very special to me, because of the greatness of what he did with Che Guevara in the Congo. I admire your conviction.

Supporting Cuba, like a brother, in the struggle for independence was essential. Cuba did not go to Africa to find with one hand and capture with the other. Cuba went to Africa to hit with both hands. We must respond with this gesture.”He said.

Kisembo, who is leading a political campaign to join Uganda’s parliament, as an independent candidate, at the age of 42, has focused on adding voices condemning US blockade of Cuba“An outdated policy that the Cuban people do not deserve and causes a shortage of basic necessities. It is very sad.”

Action is necessary, not just words, we must join forces to demand the United States end the embargo on Cuba. We must ask Washington of all possible programs and scenarios: Why maintain the embargo on Cuba? What crime did Cuba commit?.

Kisembo asserted that during his stay in provinces such as Havana and Santiago de Cuba, he was able to witness the real impact of the embargo on Cuban society and economy.

I think that Africa did not support Cuba enough. As a young African leader, I believe we must do more. Cuba is suffering. But I salute your resistance, perseverance and solidarity that you show the world even in complex moments.”

Out of his Christian conviction, he also advocates “because the situation in Cuba is improving. The people of Cuba should not suffer forever from the influence of that outdated policy, but deserve better.”

Kisembo thinks the time to act is now. “Since my movement I have had a small voice in Africa. But whenever I spoke, someone was listening. Not as a politician, but as a young leader.

“Now I must become a Member of Parliament, and that will give me another voice. I will be able to speak with more power, to remind the President and the other leaders of my country and Africa, the youth, that we must do more to support Cuba and that we must condemn the embargo from all possible platforms and at the level International Organizations We need action.

Cuba cannot fight alone against the embargo. It is not only a Cuban issue. It is an issue that requires the support of the international community.”

The Ugandan leader considers that “if the United States lifts the embargo, in three or five years, Cuba will be different. Because they have the human resources and the ability to do many things, but the embargo limits them.”

In this sense, he highlighted the strengths of the Cuban health system and the contributions of the island’s doctors to the fight against epidemics such as Ebola in Africa And on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 in many countries around the world.

“It is a shame that African governments decided to buy vaccines against COVID-19 from other countries and not from Cuba. Instead of paying so much money to the United States and other Western countries to buy the vaccines, we should have bought them from Cuba.”

He recalled his visit in Santiago de Cuba to the memorial erected in honor of the fallen international combatants in Africa. “I felt proud,” he said.

Uganda does not have a ban, we now have enough food and sometimes we get rid of it. Cuba needs more food, and we can support that. This is not happening because we are afraid that if we support Cuba, the United States will punish us. Why would you abandon a brother who was in your hour in dire need? We need to condemn the blockade with every voice and everywhere.”.

Kisembo also met with the directors of the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute for Sports and Leisure and the Federation of Cuban Journalists, with whom he discussed the need to take advantage of art, sports and the media to redouble the message of condemnation to the Cuban government. American blockade.

“We are witnessing a digital revolution in which we can all be reporters, journalists, editors, writers…so we have to scale up our business in this way so that the condemnation of the blockade is greater than ever.

The media plays a very important role in combating the blockade, through its functions of educating, educating and entertaining the masses. If we decry the blockade every day on social media, the message will ring ears.

“We must also take advantage of the various artistic manifestations and make sure that spaces are allocated to Cuba in many international sporting events.”

He considered that “small acts of solidarity every day become a great thing.” He stressed that “the Cuban revolution continues and the people have not surrendered.” “Cubans are very strong and resilient, and the smile on your face tells me,” he said.

He announced that as part of the October 9 celebrations of the 60th anniversary of Uganda’s independence, a delegation of Cuban youth will be invited to visit this country and participate in a special prayer for the lifting of the embargo on Cuba.

He admitted that when he visits Cuba again, he wants to continue in Mexico and meet the person who facilitated Fidel’s acquisition of the yacht Granma. Because perhaps without that yacht, the Cuban Revolution would not have succeeded. And perhaps Africa’s independence wouldn’t have happened either. I think one thing led to another. So that visit will be an act of faith. I want to thank you “.

“My passion for Cuba brought me here in the middle of the campaign for a seat in the Ugandan parliament, but I am calm, because I act out of conviction,” he asserted.

Regarding the reality of Africa at this time, comment on Cubadebate Which differs from the image widely circulated in the big Western media.

“Africa is on the right track. The whole world is focusing on the continent now to seize the opportunities offered by peace and more security. We can say that we have enough food, that children are going to school and that social conditions, infrastructure and access to technology are improving every day.”

“We still need to improve some aspects of leadership. We also need to process our raw materials in Africa and not just sell them to other countries, which then sell us the finished products. We can make them ourselves.”

“There are challenges in some countries, where the rebel struggle against the government continues and this generates other problems; but the situation in Africa today is generally different. We are not just the Dark Continent or the Poor Continent. advance“.