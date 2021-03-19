Artificial Intelligence, Social and Environmental Emergencies, and Education Challenges: The Arrival of Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta Science Festival

Erwin Neher, Leslie Voshall, Cedric Villani, Ismahane Elouafi

He added, “In these times, it is necessary for both citizens and authorities to understand the language of science, and for the scientific world to pay attention in turn to the problems of society in order to find appropriate solutions.” Chantal Signorio, President of the Puerto de Ideas Foundation. He adds, “This is why these spaces of dialogue and reflection are so important where scholars communicate without barriers with a wide and diverse audience.”

Refers to Science Festival Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta 2021. Provided jointly by Escondida | BHP will be held roughly Monday 12 to Sunday 18 April, with conferences, talks and presentations through puertodeideas.cl. There are over 70 free activities.

Among the participants Irwin NairGerman Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine, who will talk about curiosity as a driver of science; The distinguished American neuroscientist Leslie Foshal It will give a wonderful lecture on the known and unknown human odor; Cedric VillaneFrench mathematician and politician, recipient of the Fields Medal, Nobel Prize in Mathematics; And the Moroccan geneticist, Ismahane ElouafiShe is the scientific director of FAO and a pioneering woman in the fight against hunger in the world.

Today more than ever, these spaces are necessary to help us adapt and search for solutions to the rapid changes we are experiencing. Puerto de Ideas Antofagasta Science Festival is our way to build a better world together for future generations, “he says. Santiago Mont, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, BHP Minerals Americas.

Artificial intelligence

Ethics and ethics intersect with the rapid advancement of AI, generating discussions and reflections that will be covered in various activities. “Dear and hated machines” would be the distinguished physicist’s inaugural speech Cesar Hidalgo, Where it will deal with how humans interact with different situations involving robots.

For his part, the prominent British neuroscientist said, Anil SethIn, he will talk about the perspectives and risks of generating awareness in the field of artificial intelligence. Also, the famous British mathematician, Marcus du Sautoy, He will refer to the creativity of machines, in his wonderful speech “Decoding Creativity: Machines that Think, Write and Draw”.

Science and society

We live in a time when the scientific community was essential in the search for solutions to society’s problems, and for this reason, the social importance of science will be one of the other themes discussed in this edition of the festival. Uruguayan virologist, Gonzalo MuratorioPublished by the magazine Temperate nature As one of the top ten scientists for 2020, he will speak with a Chilean epidemiologist Katrina Ferrecchio On science development and epidemic management in Latin America.

The use and analysis of data can contribute to making the right political decisions, but it has also sparked intense debate due to the mishandling of people’s information. Spanish sociologist Sandra Gonzalez PilonTogether with the Computational Biologist Thomas Perez Ackley In this interesting conversation, he will address the importance of big data, its contributions, and its risks.

By experimenting with the supposed existence of life on Venus, which generated profound scientific questions, the Spanish astronomer said, Sergio Martin, Will be reflected in how astronomical knowledge is built.

educational program

With more than 30 activities, the festival will include a special program for the general public, through an educational program where students can become passionate about astronomy, travel to space, the latest discoveries about dinosaurs, artificial intelligence and more. Highlights include the New York Museum of Natural History, along with a number of national scientific institutions.

* The complete program, in puertodeideas.cl

Read on

Art & Culture Guide: Week 19-26

The end of the mystery: A buyer for nearly $ 70 million in digital artwork has been revealed