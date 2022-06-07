Asteroid Ryugu: more than 20 amino acids were detected in the samples

more than twenty Species Amino acidswhich are the elementary particles of life, have been detected in samples from Ryugu asteroid brought to earth Japanese space probe Hayabusa2 in December 2020 which continues its analyses.

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) in Japan He described this discovery as a major research achievement. according to Japanese broker NHKWaiting for an official report on the results.

What does the discovery of 20 amino acids in the asteroid Ryugu mean?

It is the first time that the presence of amino acids in a asteroid Found in space, according to Japanese authorities. According to the specialized method, Medline PlusThe Amino acids It is used by the human body for the following functions:

food smashing

growing up

body tissue repair

Perform many other bodily functions

The material serves to enhance knowledge of the origin of the solar system, find details about the formation Ryugu 4.6 billion years ago and its affinity with carbonaceous chondrites, a type of meteorite believed to be linked to the origin of life In the universe and the existence of organic life on other planets.

There are several theories about the emergence of life on Earth. Earth. Some suggest that it arose little by little from inorganic molecules that gave way to organic compounds such as amino acids, while others posit that organic compounds could have reached asteroids.

How were the remains of the asteroid found?

After a journey of six years and 5.2 billion kilometers, the space probe was able to Hayabusa 2 A container with a small amount of dust and gas was dropped from Ryugu asteroid.

Hayabusa2, which was launched on a rocket in 2014, twice made contact with the surface of Ryugu In 2019 to collect samples in a complex and historical process.

The materials were not exposed to outside air and were not eroded by sunlight or cosmic rays. The first analyzes, carried out in a laboratory of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) located in the town of Sagamihara, confirmed that the gas was derived from the remote control. asteroid.