No, NASA did not say that the sun will “come out” and that it can “cause disasters on Earth” | checker

NASA [La Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y el Espacio] Announces that the sun will come out,” says a video shared on the social network on Facebook that has reached thousands of copies and views since its publication on May 30, 2022.

According to the novel in the clip, the activity of the sun in 2020 will be low due to the phenomenon of the minimum sun and there may be a “mini ice age”: “The sun is about to enter a phase that generates extreme low temperatures, which could unleash global catastrophes.”

However, the information is misleading. Although solar minimums have occurred, it is not current and there have not been and will not be drastic changes in climate, it is a solar phase.

The viral video indicates that the sun will come out. Source: screenshot / Facebook.

NASA denied the information in 2020

We did a keyword search to find the purported statement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration – better known as NASA – about the change in solar activity. However, we do not have matches.

No media or reliable source mentioned the star’s radical change. However, we have identified various media observations about the decrease in energy emission from the Sun in 2020.

vanguard You mentioned that the star has gone through a phase called solar minimum, which implies “fewer sunspots” and therefore less activity, but this wouldn’t cause a sharp drop in Earth’s temperature.

So we researched NASA announcements in 2020. Aviation Foundation mentioned On February 13 of that year there was no danger of a “mini-ice age”, what would be recorded would be a “reduction in the sun’s energy production”.

“Throughout its life, the Sun naturally goes through changes in energy production. Some of them happen during a regular 11-year period of maximum activity (many sunspots) and low activity (fewer sunspots), NASA said.

temperature and solar activity. Source: NASA.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Sun can become more “silent” for longer periods of time and this phenomenon is called the “Great Solar Minimum.”

Shows over time solar activity. Source: NASA.

The last time this happened, between 1650 and 1700, according to NASA, the minimum coincided with a period called the Little Ice Age. However, this does not mean that these two phenomena will always coincide, and at the minimum for 2020 there was no additional phenomenon.

On the other hand, NASA solar scientists report that there will be no catastrophes, but “the new Great Solar Minimum will offset a few years of human-caused warming.”

why? Because the warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions is six times greater than the decades-long cooling that could result from a prolonged solar minimum.

Likewise, said Rasmus Benstad, chief scientist at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute the sun that “there are no convincing links between solar/cosmic ray activity and climate change”, so a solar minimum does not mean “havoc in climate systems”.

conclusion

The video that transmits an alleged NASA statement is misleading. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has denied that we will face a “little ice age” in 2020, the date when misinformation spread.

In addition, the decline in solar energy production is a predictable phenomenon called the solar minimum and can help offset the damage caused by global warming.

LR Checker Podcast

Listen to .’s podcast checker republic On Sunday we have a selection of articles from Fact Check Which denies false information that is circulated in social networks.

* If you want to know whether a post on social networks is true or false, you can ask La República to verify the information. Submit your request to the department Contact Or message us on WhatsApp (+51997883271).