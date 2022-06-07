WhatsApp | How to mark an open message as ‘unread | hoax | Android | smartphone | cell phones | 2022 | nnda | nnni | DEPOR-PLAY

Did you open a letter by any chance? The WhatsApp ? Every day we receive a large number of notifications. Although we tend to read all the alerts, sometimes it is necessary to take a break and decide to open the app before. Do you know how to come back to that important “unread” text to answer it later?

This move was some time in The WhatsApp , but many millions of users around the world do not use it. Did you notice? That’s why we’ll give you all the steps to get that message back in the Unread tab, and best of all, without your friends knowing.

How to return an open message to “unread” in WhatsApp

The trick is very simple. The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.

Then find that open conversation.

Click on it and you should hit the three dots in the top corner.

In this bar you will notice the “Mark as unread” tab.

This is the tab that you need to scroll down to mark a message as unread on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Now you will see that the number of messages your friend sent you will be displayed again.

You can do the same with any contact within WhatsApp.

Remember that only you will see this. If you open the letter, the other person may have received the famous double blue check.

This option does not return it to lead or gray checks.

Why should you clear WhatsApp cache

First of all, clearing the WhatsApp cache will free up some space on your mobile device. Often times this tends to be over 1 GB.

Similarly, deleting the app’s cache will also prevent the app from suffering from certain bugs or errors.

Likewise, if you wish to do so, you will also delete some unwanted files which were only used to update or install WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you want to do this, you should click on “Force Close”.

To delete the cache, you have to go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

So you can disable the automatic word corrector in WhatsApp

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store. Do the same with Gboard.

You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store. Do the same with Gboard. Now, open the messaging app and get into any chat, it can be group or personal.

Here you will touch the text field (where you are typing).

The keyboard will open automatically, click the cogwheel or the gear icon on the top of the keyboard.

The “Gboard” options will be displayed, click on the “Spelling correction” section.

Finally, scroll down and in the Corrections section, turn off the switch that says AutoCorrect.

It’s over, that will be it. If you want to check the changes, go back to The WhatsApp And type any word the wrong way, for example, “hello” with a double “ll”, then press the space bar and you will see that nothing happened, because autocorrect is already disabled.