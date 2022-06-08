The EU sets a start date for a universal cell phone charger (and why Apple opposes it)

16 hours ago Leo Adkins
The days of searching for the right cell phone charger are coming to an end in most of Europe.

The European Union (EU) has agreed that Drops From 2024 All mobile phones and other mobile devices You will need to use a USB Type C charger..

This has a special effect on Apple products.

phones Iphone And some tablets IPAD They will have to stop using their dedicated charging port. The new regulation will eventually apply to laptop.

