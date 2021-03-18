Athletics and something else | correspondent





At the World Cup in Poland, the best Mexicans were from Jalisco.

The World Half Marathon Championships was held in Gdynia, Poland, the event which was scheduled to take place in March and was finally held on Saturday 17 October.

Previously, the Mexican Federation of Athletics Federations (FMAA) issued a list of participants in the aforementioned event and there were three Jalisco participants: Ursula Patricia Sanchez in the women’s branch, who was a gold medalist in the Central American Games and in the manly branch, Jose Luis Santana, the silver medal At the Pan-American Games in Lima 2019 and Jes Arturo Esparza, from Encarnación Díaz.

Santana and Esparza in the 29th edition of the 2018 Atlas Half Marathon scored 1-2.

At the world event in Poland, Jose Luis finished 29th with a score of 1:01:11, and Ursula finished 19th with a score of 1:10:19, the best mark of all Mexican athletes.

Female branch

Kenyan Perez Gibschurch rose to the women’s race with a time of 1:05:16. In these world championships, the only occasion on which a record was set was in Udine, Italy 2007, with the Kenyan-Dutch national team.

Lorna Kiplagat, with 1: 06.25, a world record at the time.

Ursula became, with a score of 1:10:19, the best Mexican women’s mark at the World Championships, surpassing Maddy Perez’s mark in Edmonton, Canada in 2005, on a scale of 1:10:37.

Manly branch

For men, victory corresponds for the first time with a Ugandan athlete, Jacob Keplimo, with a record number 58:49. More than 100 runners from all over the world participated in this competition in both branches, so the Jalisco sites and brands were great achievements for our country.