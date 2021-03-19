UIS students will compete in Physics – Science – World Cup for Life

10 mins ago Cynthia Porter

at the end of this week IPT World Physics ChampionshipsOne of the most in-demand international competitions for students of this major at the undergraduate level.

Colombia, represented by six students from the Industrial University of Santander (UIS), will attend.

They are: Laura Martinez, Lucia Olivierus, Christian Hernandez Seeley, Juan Manuel Pacheco, Stephen Rico and Rolando Carvajal.

This year, due to the epidemic, the competition will be virtual, and will include students from universities in China, France, Germany, India, Pakistan, Russia, Slovenia, Ukraine and the United States.

“The competition will focus on 17 very complex problems that were proposed in August of last year. They are challenges that do not have a single solution and teams compete to present the most complete, comprehensive and detailed solution. They must include experimental, theoretical and simulation solutions,” explains Luis Nunez, professor at the UNESCO Institute for Statistics And the group coordinator from that university.

In 2019, the UNESCO Institute for Statistics also participated in the competition in Lausanne, Switzerland, where it qualified for the semi-finals.

“As for our physical jobs, it is a very enriching experience being able to introduce our students to what their careers will be like as researchers. They face nearly twenty complex challenges, without a single solution. They are not end-of-term problems but real physical situations, with questions without a full answer. “.

Science writing

