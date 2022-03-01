Best eSIM available for US internet without data roaming

A constant internet connection has become a vital necessity when traveling abroad. When we leave our country, whether on vacation or for work, we all want to be able to access our social networks, check email and connect with our family and friends – or co-workers – through instant messaging apps.

This is handy when you travel to an EU country, where there is free roaming for a few years, which allows you to use your mobile phone in another EU country as you would in your country of origin. the origin. In other words, you can make phone calls and use the mobile Internet in the same way as in Spain, without paying an additional cost for being outside the country.

However, if you travel outside the countries that make up the European Union, things will change, as you will have to pay an additional cost if you want to use your mobile phone, because international roaming will not be available for free. This means taking the destination into account, since there are many charging areas (you will have to consult your mobile operator), when it comes to figuring out how much a phone call minute or megabytes consumed when connecting to the Internet in the US will cost.

International roaming is usually an expensive service, which makes it necessary to conserve phone and internet consumption at the destination. In fact, in most cases, it is advisable to turn off mobile data to avoid surprises on the bill at the end of the month, since the costs are quite high.

How to get online in the US and reduce roaming costs

Going on vacation – or for work – and not having a mobile phone connection is not an option for most travelers, so recommending “turning off data” and waiting to fly back to Spain so you don’t pay more is not the most common fit.

The best solution in these cases is to look for a SIM card from a local operator – which is not always easy and cannot be purchased before reaching the destination – or you also have the option of getting an eSIM that allows you to use the Internet wherever you travel. , without additional costs or surprises, and be online at all times. How do you choose the best?

We have found ourselves in this circumstance in recent days. If you have watched our social networks, you will know that we have been working for a week from New York. Clearly turning off mobile data was not an option, and in order to continue publishing the site normally and connecting to other editors, it was necessary to be able to connect from the US.

The best eSIM to stay in touch in the US

During the seven days we were in the United States, we were using Holafly eSIM. It is undoubtedly the best option to stay connected wherever you travel and thus be able to reduce your data roaming costs.

Its use is very simple and all you have to do is configure it before reaching your destination. Once you are there, activate it and that’s it, you will be able to use the Internet easily and without major problems, as we have realized during our trip.

Of course it is not a card that allows you to make or receive phone calls, but the truth is that it is not necessary, since you are connected to the Internet, you can make it through instant messaging services such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Viber easily.

The point is that you can be online at all times, know what you’re paying, it’s a payment card, and control what data you spend.

We chose the option that allows you to use 7 GB in 10 days at a cost of 34 euros. With that much data, you’ll be able to use the internet in the usual way to update your social networks, receive and send emails, make calls and video calls with your friends online, use Google Maps so you don’t get lost, and search Google or Bing without any Problem. In other words, all your travel needs will be well covered, and you will even be able to consume the occasional video to entertain yourself during your trip because 7GB is more than enough data.

However, you have many other options on their website. So you can get from 3 GB for 5 days to 30 GB for 90 days. You will find the various options on their website so you can choose the one that best suits your travel needs.

How to use Holafly eSIM in the US

If you have never used an eSIM, you may not know how it works, but you will find it very easy to activate and use it. You need to have an eSIM compatible mobile phone with which you can continue to keep your phone number and your WhatsApp username and continue to use all your mobile applications at no additional cost. We’ve never used an eSIM before and it was really easy to set up and activate Holafly prepaid eSIM for US travel. We explain how:

How to install Holafly eSIM

– When you contract with Holafly eSIM, they automatically send you a QR code to your email, without waiting, which you will have to use to install, activate and configure your eSIM. It is not necessary to have a physical SIM card.

-Before traveling, using an internet connection, go to the “Settings” section of your mobile phone and access the “Mobile data” section. Click on Add Mobile Data Plan and you can do this by scanning the QR (It is important to do this from this section and not directly with the mobile camera)

-You can now add your new data plan. You must do this in the “secondary” label and put the name you want. Choose one that is easy for you to identify, such as “Holafly” or “Trip to USA.” This way you will distinguish it from your usual streak.

-Now select Use that new plan (with your chosen name) for mobile data only. Make sure to disconnect it and also disconnect the mobile data of your main plan (that of your usual carrier)

How to activate Holafly eSIM

-When you arrive at your destination, connect your Holafly mobile data plan. Make sure that “Mobile data connection” and “Data roaming” are activated on your phone. This will connect you to the Internet with your Holafly data plan. Don’t worry because your usual operator data will be disconnected, so you won’t pay for roaming.

If you make or receive phone calls, you will be using the usual operator. Therefore, to save on roaming costs, it is better to make calls and video calls over the Internet, using your Holafly data plan, as you will not incur additional costs.

If you’re not sure whether the connection is made through a Holafly plan (and fear that your mobile phone will connect to the Internet with your usual carrier plan), you can even remove your regular SIM card – your operator’s card – and you’ll see how you’re still connected to the Internet with Holafly data. that simple! No matter where you travel, you won’t lose access to your usual social networks, email and apps. You can use Holafly’s eSIM to travel to many other destinations besides the US, such as Japan, China, Morocco, Thailand… You can check them all on their website.